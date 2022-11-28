The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Nebraska Cornhuskers fan in your life

Happy holidays, Nebraska fans!

Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

After a big win against Iowa, Cornhuskers Wire is giving you yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Whether you’re an alumni, a Lincoln Lifer, or just really love to reminisce about the days of Eric Crouch and Ndamukong Suh, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Cornhuskers gifts for the holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Nebraska fan in your life.

If you need another gift for the sports fan in your life, consider a USA Today Subscription which includes Sports +, exclusive access to our Sports + app and the best content from across the entire USA Today Sports network .

Nebraska Huskers adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Shoe

Nebraska Huskers adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Shoe (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Shoe - $199.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/WD1KLP">

Nebraska Huskers Champion Team Arch Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie

Nebraska Huskers Champion Team Arch Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Champion Team Arch Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie - $74.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/BX6AQ1">

Nebraska Huskers adidas Team Premier Football Jersey

Nebraska Huskers adidas Team Premier Football Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Adidas Team Premier Football Jersey - $129.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/XxVZqo">

Nebraska Cornhuskers '47 Four Stroke Clean Up Trucker Snapback Hat

Nebraska Cornhuskers '47 Four Stroke Clean Up Trucker Snapback Hat (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="'47 Trucker Snapback Hat $29.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/ZdZ4Dq">

Nebraska Huskers Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Digi Camo Quarter-Zip Hoodie

Nebraska Huskers Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Digi Camo Quarter-Zip Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Military Appreciation Camo Quarter-Zip Hoodie - $74.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/VyGVWA">

Nebraska Huskers adidas Replica V-Neck Baseball Jersey

Nebraska Huskers adidas Replica V-Neck Baseball Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Adidas Replica V-Neck Baseball Jersey - $79.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/15mO3R">

Nebraska Huskers Colosseum Lace-Up 4.0 Vintage Pullover Hoodie

Nebraska Huskers Colosseum Lace-Up 4.0 Vintage Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Vintage Pullover Hoodie - $64.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/a106kW">

Nebraska Huskers Homefield 1950s Cornhuskers Mascot Vintage T-Shirt

Nebraska Huskers Homefield 1950s Cornhuskers Mascot Vintage T-Shirt (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="1950s Cornhuskers Mascot Vintage T-Shirt - $37.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/kjmbXz">

Nebraska Huskers Columbia Powder Lite Omni-Heat Reflective Full-Zip Jacket

Nebraska Huskers Columbia Powder Lite Omni-Heat Reflective Full-Zip Jacket (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Columbia Omni-Heat Full-Zip Jacket - $119.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/P0PkZz">

Nebraska Huskers Muk Luks Game Day Slipper Socks

Nebraska Huskers Muk Luks Game Day Slipper Socks (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Game Day Slipper Socks - $24.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/jWv2ge">

1

1