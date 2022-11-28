Read full article on original website
Related
Leaked Renders Of The Google Pixel 7a Reveal Refreshed Camera Bar Design
The next smartphone launch from Google is the Pixel 7a, which isn't due before July 2023, still eight months away
OnePlus Commits To Four Major Android Updates For 'Select' 2023 Devices
OnePlus wants to catch up with Samsung and Apple at keeping its phones up to date for a few more years. At a community event in London, the company reportedly confirmed that OxygenOS 14 is in development, alongside an exciting new update policy for its phones. OnePlus says a handful of its smartphones will get four yearly Android version upgrades, which is the best that Android OEMs have to offer.
The Best Drones Of 2022
With so many drones of all prices on the market, how do you determine which one is the right one for you? Start with these best drones of 2022.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
Coinbase Joins Elon Musk In Slamming The Apple App Store Tax
Alongside Elon Musk regarding his Twitter woes, Coinbase has also joined up in criticizing Apple's 30% "app tax" applied to anything on the App Store.
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Review: Showroom Shine
BMW's most affordable SUV gets a sharp redesign and a host of new tech, but does the 2023 X1 lean too much on gadgets and not enough on pure driving feel?
Today's Wordle Answer #531 - December 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
The holiday season is bringing us a lucky streak, it seems. Like yesterday's Wordle, we solved today's quiz one step faster than WordleBot did, and the resulting feeling is so thrilling, we want you to have it too. Here are some hints that should help you unravel the answer on time, and if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump right to the second section where we reveal the full answer.
6 Settings You Need To Change On Your MacBook To Improve Battery Life
A MacBook is only as good as its battery life. Find out how to improve your laptop's battery and continue working longer without running for a charger.
How To Use A Wi-Fi Heatmap To Improve Your Connection
Troubleshooting a spotty Wi-Fi signal can be tedious, but utilizing a heatmap can help you zero in on problem spots and work to avoid any signal interference.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
The Forgotten Lamborghini Concept That Looks Like A Spaceship Made Of Glass
This 1960's Lamborghini design eventually led to the legendary Espada, but at the time, it was simply a wild and futuristic concept car. Check it out.
Do People Feel Safer With The New iPhone SOS Feature? Here's What 44% Of Respondents Said
While. not everyone has an iPhone, the SOS feature is well-liked but not necessary beloved among its users.
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0