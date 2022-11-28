ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnePlus Commits To Four Major Android Updates For 'Select' 2023 Devices

OnePlus wants to catch up with Samsung and Apple at keeping its phones up to date for a few more years. At a community event in London, the company reportedly confirmed that OxygenOS 14 is in development, alongside an exciting new update policy for its phones. OnePlus says a handful of its smartphones will get four yearly Android version upgrades, which is the best that Android OEMs have to offer.
The Best Drones Of 2022

With so many drones of all prices on the market, how do you determine which one is the right one for you? Start with these best drones of 2022.
Today's Wordle Answer #531 - December 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

The holiday season is bringing us a lucky streak, it seems. Like yesterday's Wordle, we solved today's quiz one step faster than WordleBot did, and the resulting feeling is so thrilling, we want you to have it too. Here are some hints that should help you unravel the answer on time, and if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump right to the second section where we reveal the full answer.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live

Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
