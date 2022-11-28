Read full article on original website
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
The Best Drones Of 2022
With so many drones of all prices on the market, how do you determine which one is the right one for you? Start with these best drones of 2022.
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Potential Removal From iOS App Store Was 'Misunderstanding'
After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, a few brands suspended their advertisement on Twitter. It was later reported that Elon Musk personally reached out to the CEOs of the companies that paused their ads on Twitter. At the moment, Twitter's debt is about $13 billion, while the advertising revenue was about $5 billion per year before Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Even with the Twitter Blue monthly subscription, the platform still needs ad revenue to turn around and make a profit, but losing half of its top advertisers doesn't help the situation.
Sony Mocopi Movement Trackers Are Like AirTags For VR
Sony introduced its new motion tracking system referred to as "Mocopi," and reservations for the product within the next couple of weeks.
Everything We Know About Apple's Upcoming AR Headset
More details have surfaced regarding Apple's AR headset, which has reportedly changed up its OS, and that Apple has beefed up production on the device.
Anker 3-In-1 Cube With MagSafe Review: A Block Of Brilliance
Back in the day, people had basic cell phones that could last a few days on a single charge. In 2022, the average person has a bunch of battery-powered devices that see heavy use every day. As a result, there's a lot of charging to be done when you go to bed at night. One way to do things involves plugging a bunch of USB cables into a power source, then plugging each cable into one of your devices. If you just have a phone, this is practical. If you have a phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds, and more then it starts to become a bit of an issue.
Twitter's First Post-Musk Blog Claims 'None Of Our Policies Have Changed'
The first Twitter blog post since Elon Musk took over states the platform has not changed its policies around "violative content." Here's what the blog claims.
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
Latest Discord Update Rolls Out Paid Server Subscriptions To Everyone
Discord is implementing paid server subscriptions out to users, benefitting content creators and businesses utilizing Discord for the bulk of their work.
Why Your Chromebook Is Slow And How To Fix It
Chromebooks are quality computing devices. But they may see slow internet speeds at times. Follow these steps to fix a sluggish connection.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
SpaceX Is Launching The First Commercial Lander On The Moon
SpaceX will be launching Japan's ispace HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander on December 1, and it will be the first commercial moon lander. Here's what that means.
Tesla Set To Deliver The First Semi To Pepsi
Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that the "Tesla team just completed a 500-mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!"
