FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow
The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to a job post.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions
As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC
While there will be plenty of holiday cheer, there may be some Grinch energy in the air in the days to come due to new road closures.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
New $400 million JFK Airport Terminal 8 unveiled
A brand new $400 million terminal at JFK Airport was unveiled on Tuesday.
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Eater
A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square
Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker
It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now buy these items that were once gifted to NYC mayors
A new series of online auctions dubbed “Gifts to the City” will allow some lucky New Yorkers to basically own a piece of the town’s history. Featuring items that were gifted to New York mayors throughout the years, the sales will occur on a rolling basis starting this month.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
20 Prime Brunch Spots in New York City Worth the (Inevitable) Wait
Looking for the best brunch in NYC? This local has you covered. I have spent countless mornings catching up with friends and family over brunch and have tried my fair share of restaurants, bistros and cafes. What’s more, visiting friends and family often ask about the best brunch in New...
City Watch: Live Next to a Vacant Apartment? This Housing Group Wants to Know
In the absence of specific data, the housing organization Open New York has launched a project asking everyday residents to crowdsource the locations of vacant apartments—rent-stabilized and unregulated units alike—to paint a more complete picture. The notion that property owners are holding rent-stabilized apartments off the market amid...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
natureworldnews.com
Snowy and Colder Weather Expected This Week in New York City, Forecast Says
According to the latest forecast, residents in New York City could expect snowy and colder weather this week as the winter season is in the air. Recently, New York City experienced the worst and dangerous heavy lake-effect snow, causing travel restrictions and concerns. The previous forecast said the lake-effect snow could bring colder air to the city.
fox5ny.com
Uber's new Valet option now live in NYC
NEW YORK - Uber’s newest mobility offering is now live in New York City: a car rental Valet feature. Last year, Uber Rent launched to help reserve a car directly in the Uber app when heading of town, running an errand or going on a trip. But now, when you choose the Valet option, you can have a rental car delivered straight to your door and picked up upon your return.
Tales from the table: A New York City Maitre D’ tells all
As the Maitre D’ at some of New York City’s trendiest restaurants, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is the man to know if you want a table. Over his 35 years in the industry, he’s been the gatekeeper at River Cafe, Raoul’s, Minetta Tavern, and Le CouCou among others. Now, he’s finally telling all in his upcoming book “Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D’.” Through the years, Cecchi-Azzolina has frequently rubbed elbows with the rich and famous as the front of house for some of the city’s hottest spots. “Whether it’s a celebrity, a billionaire, a head of state,...
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
