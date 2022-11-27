ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Washington Square News

Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions

As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Eater

A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square

Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
Q 105.7

New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker

It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You can now buy these items that were once gifted to NYC mayors

A new series of online auctions dubbed “Gifts to the City” will allow some lucky New Yorkers to basically own a piece of the town’s history. Featuring items that were gifted to New York mayors throughout the years, the sales will occur on a rolling basis starting this month.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

20 Prime Brunch Spots in New York City Worth the (Inevitable) Wait

Looking for the best brunch in NYC? This local has you covered. I have spent countless mornings catching up with friends and family over brunch and have tried my fair share of restaurants, bistros and cafes. What’s more, visiting friends and family often ask about the best brunch in New...
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
natureworldnews.com

Snowy and Colder Weather Expected This Week in New York City, Forecast Says

According to the latest forecast, residents in New York City could expect snowy and colder weather this week as the winter season is in the air. Recently, New York City experienced the worst and dangerous heavy lake-effect snow, causing travel restrictions and concerns. The previous forecast said the lake-effect snow could bring colder air to the city.
fox5ny.com

Uber's new Valet option now live in NYC

NEW YORK - Uber’s newest mobility offering is now live in New York City: a car rental Valet feature. Last year, Uber Rent launched to help reserve a car directly in the Uber app when heading of town, running an errand or going on a trip. But now, when you choose the Valet option, you can have a rental car delivered straight to your door and picked up upon your return.
New York Post

Tales from the table: A New York City Maitre D’ tells all

As the Maitre D’ at some of New York City’s trendiest restaurants, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is the man to know if you want a table. Over his 35 years in the industry, he’s been the gatekeeper at River Cafe, Raoul’s, Minetta Tavern, and Le CouCou among others. Now, he’s finally telling all in his upcoming book “Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D’.” Through the years, Cecchi-Azzolina has frequently rubbed elbows with the rich and famous as the front of house for some of the city’s hottest spots. “Whether it’s a celebrity, a billionaire, a head of state,...
New York Post

NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam

Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
