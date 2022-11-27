Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can now buy these items that were once gifted to NYC mayors
A new series of online auctions dubbed “Gifts to the City” will allow some lucky New Yorkers to basically own a piece of the town’s history. Featuring items that were gifted to New York mayors throughout the years, the sales will occur on a rolling basis starting this month.
TikTok investor Tim Gong buys two condos at 111 W. 57th St.
Make a video of this big-dollar purchase go viral!. TikTok investor Tim Gong has just plunked down roughly $34 million for two luxe homes at 111 W. 57th St., the world’s skinniest supertall building that’s located on Billionaires’ Row in New York City. Susquehanna International Group, LLP,...
Delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.
A massive new bike lane may soon open by Tenth Avenue
Just a few months after a proposal seeking to turn the West Side Highway into a two-way bike lane was made public, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced its plans to install a parking-protected bike lane on almost 40 blocks of 10th Avenue, effectively turning the west side of town into a safer, more accessible area for cyclists.
Op-ed | Supporting Manhattan’s LGBTQIA+ community by tackling hate crimes
News of the Colorado Springs shooting was heartbreakingly tragic and painfully familiar. Once again, someone with a gun targeted the LGBTQIA+ community. We heard stunned survivors recount the horrors of the attack, we caught glimpses of a growing makeshift memorial, we saw mourners cling to each other in grief, and we learned that law enforcement was uniting to conduct a careful investigation.
DA Bragg moves to dismiss murder charges against Tracy McCarter, nurse accused of killing husband in self-defense
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg officially moved in court Monday to dismiss charges against Tracy McCarter, the nurse accused of killing her husband in apparent self-defense. McCarter was cuffed in 2020 for the slaying of her husband James Murray, who was himself accused of erupting in alcohol-fueled violence that same...
Hamilton Heights shooting leaves man dead, search for suspects continues
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. An early-morning Hamilton Heights shooting on Sunday left a 39-year-old man dead, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 3:02 a.m. near the corner of West 143rd Street...
