homenewshere.com
Town manager search down to four candidates
WINCHESTER - Finding a permanent town manager isn’t like ordering a coffee at Starbucks; you can’t just walk up to the counter, tell the barista what you want and then wait as they bring it to you in a cup with your name on it. In reality, finding...
Cross Street 40B coming to Winchester
WINCHESTER - Can a 40B project really be “friendly?” Yes, it can, apparently. A nine unit housing project is coming to 87-89 Cross Street courtesy of developer Mario Covino and architect Chris Mulhern. With two of the units available to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income, and with it being a rental project, all nine units will count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.
City negotiators bemoan latest breakdown in teacher contract talks
WOBURN - To the dismay of city negotiators, the rank-and-file members of Woburn’s Teachers Association (WTA) this week overwhelmingly rejected a three-year contract offering the educators a 10 percent pay hike. In a rare break from the city’s usual policy of remaining silent about developments in unsettled contract talks,...
A Senior Profile: Abbey Brenner
To the Reading community, Abbey Brenner is kind, hardworking, and passionate. She has previously attended J.W. Killam Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. Abbey shared what she will remember most from high school. She states “Probably the people, I feel like our grade is just really full of kindness and genuine people that will always have an impact on each other even after we have graduated, I won’t forget this class”
