Read full article on original website
Laura Qual
4d ago
a 5 million fraud and they only have to serve 5 years not right should be in longer a lot longer
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock BlastingMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole ExperienceNadine BubeckFlagstaff, AZ
One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual PathRabih HammoudSedona, AZ
Dollar General Location Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenCamp Verde, AZ
Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, ArizonaMomJunkyCottonwood, AZ
Related
Indictment lifted against former TPD officer
An indictment has been dropped against a former Tucson Police Officer who shot and killed a man who was in a mobility scooter at the time.
Tucson to conserve 'significant volumes' of Colorado River water in exchange for federal compensation
TUCSON, Ariz. — A letter from Arizona to Nevada may reveal what Tucson's water future will look like in the coming years. The city sent the letter to a Bureau of Reclamation office signaling its willingness to leave a large portion of its Colorado River water allocation ion, in exchange for federal compensation for the water given up.
KOLD-TV
Former chief criminal prosecutor for Pima County calls strangulation plea deal “outrageous”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strangled victim’s plea for help to fix the Pima County criminal justice system. Her family is angry calling it a rubber stamp process that’s putting lives in grave danger. And now we’re hearing from a former chief prosecutor in the county...
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
realestatedaily-news.com
Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
12news.com
Arizona corrections officer hospitalized after being knocked out in struggle with inmate
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A female corrections officer was hospitalized Thursday after being knocked unconscious during a struggle with an inmate at the Pima County Detention Complex, authorities said. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the facility after hearing an inmate was assaulting a corrections officer, according...
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
azpm.org
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
AZFamily
Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
kjzz.org
Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise
Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer bets on growth of Pinal County with new residential project
Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. is in the process of creating another master-planned community southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County. The real estate firm recently received approval from Pinal County’s planning commission to rezone and create a planned area development for a project called Arizona Farms. Read the full...
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base requires masks indoors
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is requiring all base personnel to wear masks indoors. The policy went into place Wednesday.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
Comments / 3