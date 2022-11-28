ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Laura Qual
4d ago

a 5 million fraud and they only have to serve 5 years not right should be in longer a lot longer

12 News

Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era

Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
PRESCOTT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89

Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise

Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer bets on growth of Pinal County with new residential project

Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. is in the process of creating another master-planned community southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County. The real estate firm recently received approval from Pinal County’s planning commission to rezone and create a planned area development for a project called Arizona Farms. Read the full...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

