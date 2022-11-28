Read full article on original website
kikitar
3d ago
They will be sure to implement something even more confusing and not appropriate for school shortly…that’s what radical liberals do.
Reply
5
Related
newsnationnow.com
Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s mind on a 2024 presidential run?
(NewsNation) — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won reelection last month by 15 points, and his name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2024 presidential race. Though only three weeks removed from the midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats have their minds on who will...
WGME
GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
mainepublic.org
Measure to bar foreign spending in Maine referendums qualifies for 2023 ballot
A citizens initiative aimed at prohibiting foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns has qualified for the 2023 ballot. The proposal seeks to bar foreign governments and the companies they own from spending money to influence voters on ballot campaigns. It was born out of the fight to scuttle...
mainepublic.org
A new Maine Legislature is coming. Big problems will steer its early agenda
There will be plenty of ceremony when the 186 newly elected members of the Legislature assemble for the first time in Augusta next week, but pressing issues will likely dominate the early agenda of the 131st Legislature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who won a second term after defeating her longtime...
mainepublic.org
Democratic leaders establish joint committee to address Maine's housing crisis
Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross have announced that they are creating a new Joint Select Committee on Housing to address Maine's housing crisis. Jackson says the issue deserves its own committee. "The intent is to put a bigger spotlight on this one issue. That...
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a blanket waiver from the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American owned and operated ships. ...
mainepublic.org
Maine should make water extraction data more accessible to the public, a commission finds
Maine is generally thought of as having plenty of water. But officials could still be doing more to track the state’s water supply. That’s according to a new report that will soon be sent to the Legislature. For years, there have been proposals to tax big companies that...
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Plan to Pursue New Gun Control Laws
A group of Democratic state lawmakers plans to pursue new gun control measures despite Democratic Gov. Janet Mills past refusal to support similar efforts, setting up a potential fight between the Party’s centrists and the far left. The lawmakers, including Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Camden) and Rep. Rebecca Millett (D-Cape...
mainepublic.org
Mainers to vote on consumer-owned utility ballot question next fall
A proposal to dramatically change Maine's electric utility landscape has qualified for next November’s ballot, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. The organization Our Power wants to force Central Maine Power and Versant to sell all of their assets to a nonprofit organization that would take over supplying electricity to most Maine consumers. Under the proposal, the entity known as Pine Tree Power Co. would be run by a board of elected officers, but the nonprofit would contract out the daily operation and maintenance of the power grid to private businesses.
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
themainewire.com
Left-Wing Maine School Board Members Lose Recall Challenge Amid Fight Over Gender Rules
A school board recall fight in the Oxford Hills School District is the latest chapter in a growing divide over the role left-wing gender theories should play in Maine schools. Tuesday night, an effort to block a recall election for two school board members in the Oxford Hills School District failed during an emergency meeting of the school board.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
wabi.tv
Maine DHHS awarded $14 million in funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Health and Human Services is getting a multi-million dollar grant for public health protection. The USCDC announced a few days ago they were awarding $3 billion to improve the country’s public health workforce and infrastructure. Maine DHHS says they will be getting...
mainepublic.org
Mills announces funding for climate resilience and green energy jobs
Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced new funding for climate initiatives around the state. The announcement came on the second anniversary of the state's Maine Won't Wait climate plan. Mills said she is investing in two initiatives to advance the state climate plan. The first will dedicate nearly $3 million...
wabi.tv
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
mainepublic.org
Unemployment grew in Maine's biggest urban areas during October
Unemployment rates in Maine's three larger urban areas went up slightly in October. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that joblessness in Bangor rose from 3.1% in September to 3.3% in October. Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate rose the most: from 3.3% to 3.6%. Portland-South Portland's increase was the smallest: 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October.
WGME
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
Comments / 5