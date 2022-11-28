ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022

This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Outsider.com

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: How To Stream

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC earlier this week. It drew millions of viewers from around the nation. However, there are still several Dolly fans who missed out on the broadcast. Luckily, there are a couple of options. If you missed the broadcast of Dolly Parton’s Mountain...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy