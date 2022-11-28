Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: How To Stream
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC earlier this week. It drew millions of viewers from around the nation. However, there are still several Dolly fans who missed out on the broadcast. Luckily, there are a couple of options. If you missed the broadcast of Dolly Parton’s Mountain...
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
