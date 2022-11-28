ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Watch: Jury selection for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s trial livestreamed from court

By News Tribune staff
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiddA_0jPzyb4B00

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors in Pierce County District Court: false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against him following an investigation into a confrontation between the sheriff and a Black newspaper carrier in his neighborhood. Prosecutors allege the sheriff falsely told a dispatcher multiple times that the carrier threatened to kill him, which prompted 14 law enforcement officers to respond.

Jury selection is scheduled to conclude Nov. 28. Opening statements will follow once a jury is seated. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Here’s Pierce County’s livestream of the proceedings:

The standard sentencing range for both crimes is up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine if someone with no prior criminal history is convicted, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Troyer has denied wrongdoing. An attorney representing him wrote in a statement earlier this year that: “Sheriff Troyer will continue to serve the public as he was elected to do. He looks forward to a jury vindicating him.”

According to charging papers, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers about 2 a.m., Jan. 27, 2021 in the sheriff’s neighborhood when Troyer started following him, and Altheimer asked if he was being followed because he was Black.

Troyer allegedly accused him of being a thief, followed him again when he tried to drive away, and called a special dispatch line for law enforcement.

Troyer is accused of false reporting because he told dispatchers Altheimer threatened to kill him when he “knew the information was false, and knew the report would likely cause an emergency response,” according to charging papers.

He’s accused of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant because of his comments to the dispatcher that Altheimer threatened to kill him and blocked in his vehicle.

Sheriff Troyer must post $100K bail after judge finds he contacted newspaper carrier

Sheriff Ed Troyer pleads not guilty to charges in newspaper carrier confrontation

Troyer violated policies, showed bias during run-in with newspaper carrier, probe finds

Sheriff Ed Troyer charged over confrontation with Black newspaper carrier

Comments / 2

Related
q13fox.com

27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
GRAHAM, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial

TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Office Of Law Enforcement Over Oversight Takes Exception To New Sheriff’s Office Policies

The King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is not on board with new polices for the King County Sheriff’s Office related to the use of body-worn cameras and the video footage obtained. According to OLEO director Tamer Abouzeid, the policy in place does not properly safeguard against the potential to manipulate the fact-finding efforts of investigations into the conduct and actions of officers during engagements with citizens.
KING COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
281
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy