Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colchester Sun
Jeffery Modereger, the designer behind the curtain of Essex High School’s ‘Rent’ sets
EWSD — “If you can make the entire audience cry at the same time, or shed a tear … then you know you’ve done something right,” set designer Jeffery Modereger said. Modereger, the set designer for Essex High School’s production of “Rent,” recited the words of his former teacher as he described the goal he has for the set he designs.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Students enter local music scene
SUNY Plattsburgh is a college known for its clubs, organizations and engaging student life, but what about its bands? For these students, being in college bands have changed their college lives. Seeing the two different bands, it can be easy to mix up the two and jumble them together. However,...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Colchester Sun
‘Play without rules:’ Local women create card game for people living with dementia and their loved ones
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Families and individuals who have loved ones with different forms of dementia often struggle with staying connected or finding the right way to engage. (Ho-dee-ay) wants to change that. The card game company started by Emily Rinkema of Westford and Deb Emerson of Burlington is meant...
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic school superintendent takes questions on Catholic education
David Young, a former South Burlington schools assistant superintendent and superintendent, is the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Burlington. He answered the following questions posed by Vermont CatholicManaging Editor Cori Fugere Urban. CFU: Why did you choose to move from an administrative position in public education...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: this $374,900 home in Colchester has a private beach down the street and is a single level home
This house in Colchester includes a private beach down the street and a modern interior with a open floor plan. The home has ceiling fans in almost every room and is a single level home. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $374,900. Square Feet: 882. HIGHLIGHTS: metal roof, modern interior,...
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington
The move means Vermonters can no longer fly nonstop to Orlando, and it eliminates a direct flight to Denver. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington.
Barton Chronicle
Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom
Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
Addison Independent
Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown
MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It’s going to be known simply as “51 Main” and will be home to two established local enterprises:...
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
WCAX
Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The group Sweethearts & Heroes is making sure kids all around the world work together to prevent bullying. They’re visiting 11 schools in our area, including the Plattsburgh area. “In order for something to be bullying -- number one -- It has to be mean,...
newportdispatch.com
St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 44-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Police say they checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street at around 3:25 a.m. Shawn Rich, of St. Johnsbury, was an occupant in the vehicle and had three active arrest warrants. He was also...
mountainlake.org
Celebrate the Annual Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting in Downtown Plattsburgh This Weekend!
Something magical is coming to Margaret Street in downtown Plattsburgh, NY on Saturday, December 3rd!. The City of Plattsburgh and Strand Center for the Arts are teaming up to present a full day of festive fun for North Country residents — “A Miracle on Margaret Street.” Join in the celebration with an indoor Artisan Market, holiday ornament making, and Merry Mug hot chocolate fundraiser on the Strand Center’s campus. A ticketed, live performance of the Nutcracker Ballet will be hosted in the Strand’s historic theatre.
lakeplacidnews.com
Village approves Main Street closure, festival for FISU Games
LAKE PLACID — An event and closure plan for Main Street during the 2023 FISU Games has been approved. The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees last week approved a 10-day festival on Main Street, which will open and close with the Games — from Jan. 12 to 22.
newportdispatch.com
Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford
WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
Colchester Sun
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: 7-9:30 p.m. p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Where: Essex High School, 2 Educational Dr, Essex Junction. Details: The musical features young artists navigating life in 1990's New York City during the HIV/AID's pandemic. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Comments / 0