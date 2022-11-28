Read full article on original website
Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
Lakewood City Manager December 2 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Help the Children of Lakewood Celebrate the Holidays
Submitted by Jesse Black. Springbrook Connections normally provides 400+ low-income Lakewood children holiday gifts every year. This year we are having a difficult time with purchasing those gifts. We are asking for your help!. With the rising cost of rent and gas, parents are having to choose between paying their...
Systems integration testing of the project area has started
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. During the holidays, the contractor will focus outside the districts....
Meet the Lakewood Police Chief Candidates
City of Lakewood announcement. Want to meet the candidates vying to be the next Lakewood Police Chief? We’re hosting an open house-style event for the candidates to introduce themselves and participate in a facilitated question and answer session with the public. There will also be an opportunity for the...
7@CityHall artist reception
City of Lakewood announcement. The work of seven local artists is currently on display at Lakewood City Hall. To celebrate the artists and highlight their work the city is hosting an artist reception Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. The public...
New ramp meters activate Dec. 5 from South 56th Street to northbound I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA – A time-tested tool to help manage congestion is coming to South 56th Street at northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation will activate new ramp meters from South 56th Street to northbound I-5. The meters will help manage the flow of vehicles from South 56th Street and the adjacent collector/distributor lane entering northbound I-5.
Santa is Coming to Town
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Don’t miss the Santa at the Station events in Lakewood and University Place. Station 31 — 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place. This program is made possible by West Pierce CARES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by the employees of West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The programs run by West Pierce CARES support those in the Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom communities and is funded solely through grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are utilized.
q13fox.com
Business in Seattle's Central District reopens after beloved owner was killed there
SEATTLE - It’s been more than a month since D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved Seattle business owner, was shot and killed at his store. Now, the doors to his business are open once again. Pickett and his wife, Keanna Rose Pickett, opened The Postman in the Central District...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
A lot to learn
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Albert Einstein once said, “Once you stop learning, you start dying.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be a life-long learner, I am not sure what will! I prefer to think of it in the positive, learning is key to growing – both professionally and personally. Studies are proving it. Learning new things keeps your brain healthy!
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
Santa is coming to Puyallup Dec. 3
City of Puyallup social media post. Santa Claus is coming to town. December 3 at 5pm, the annual Santa Parade will bring good cheer to downtown Puyallup. Learn more on Puyallup Main Street Association website puyallupmainstreet.com/signature-even…
Tacoma Santa Parade – Sunday, Dec. 4
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!
