Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
Fox 19
Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on...
Fox 19
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A co-conspirator in the slaying of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis plotted the alleged murder from behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale. Hollis was shot...
Fox 19
Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
Fox 19
No weapon found at Riverview East Academy; lockdown lifted
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge. A threat of violence was made by two students against another student, Riverview East Principal Rebecca Wolf wrote...
Fox 19
Cincinnati murder suspect, alleged fentanyl trafficker arrested in Miami, Florida
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Cincinnati who allegedly caused a SWAT standoff at a downtown garage last month is behind bars. He was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to Cincinnati police. Jvonnie Chandler, 26, had outstanding warrants on a fentanyl trafficking indictment in...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
Fox 19
Bomb squad responds to federal building Downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The bomb squad responded to the John Weld Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning. A cardboard envelope was found in the mailroom at about 8 a.m., police confirm. It had “a suspicious material” on the outside, Cincinnati fire officials say. Multiple police and...
Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
Fox 19
Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Street. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
Fox 19
3 Tri-State men guilty in foreclosure scheme targeting desperate homeowners
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury in Cincinnati found two men guilty in a nationwide scam that targeted desperate homeowners who couldn’t afford to pay their mortgages. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker announced the verdict Thursday. Lorin Kal Buckner, 66, of...
Fox 19
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash. Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
Fox 19
Family sues Children’s Home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy, a lawsuit says. Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he...
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
Fox 19
Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
Fox 19
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
