Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
Fox 19

Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on...
Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
Fox 19

No weapon found at Riverview East Academy; lockdown lifted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge. A threat of violence was made by two students against another student, Riverview East Principal Rebecca Wolf wrote...
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Fox 19

Bomb squad responds to federal building Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The bomb squad responded to the John Weld Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning. A cardboard envelope was found in the mailroom at about 8 a.m., police confirm. It had “a suspicious material” on the outside, Cincinnati fire officials say. Multiple police and...
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
Fox 19

Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Street. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
Fox 19

What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash. Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
Fox 19

Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
