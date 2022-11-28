Read full article on original website
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
‘Shrinking’ Teaser: Harrison Ford Stars with Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy from ‘Ted Lasso’ Team
It took a long time for Harrison Ford to make his way to a major TV role, and in a preview for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” he doesn’t look too happy about it. In the minute-long clip, featuring the upcoming comedy’s cast, a trampoline, and no dialogue, Ford shoots a disappointed scowl at his co-star Jason Segel before walking off. It’s a perfectly nonplussed reaction from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, setting up an intriguing new series from the creators of “Ted Lasso.” In addition to the trampoline clip and a few first look images (all below),...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
ETOnline.com
'Cocaine Bear': Watch the Bonkers Trailer for the Bear Attack Film Starring Keri Russell
The latest movie trailer to take the internet by storm is one for the upcoming film, Cocaine Bear. As seen in the extended preview for the upcoming action-packed, blood-filled horror comedy, which is (shockingly) inspired by true events, a black bear goes on the offensive after consuming an insane amount of cocaine and terrorizes a variety of people in the local area.
‘Abbott Elementary’ could be first comedy series to accomplish rare SAG Awards feat
In the 28-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 11 series have each received two Best TV Comedy Actress nominations at once, with the most recent case having involved “Ted Lasso” cast mates Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. The category outpaces most of the guild’s other five individual TV ones in that regard, but remains the only one in which no costar trios have ever been simultaneously recognized. That gap could soon be filled, however, by the ladies of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson stars on the ABC series as second grade teacher Janine Teagues and is...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Willie Nelson Quietly Battled COVID-19 in 2022 — How's He Doing Now?
Country music icon Willie Nelson is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs. After more than six decades in the music industry, the 86-year-old star is still shining. Willie appears in the made-for-TV holiday film Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas, which premieres on NBC Thursday, Dec. 1.
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Michel Smith Boyd Said ‘Luxe for Less’ Season 1 Took Years to Debut — Where Was It Filmed?
HGTV’s new renovation series is a perfect match for those looking to have a high-end home on a mid-to-low budget. Luxe for Less stars designer Michel Smith Boyd, who uses his decades of creative experience to turn “nightmare” looking homes into luxurious, stunning spaces without his clients breaking their banks.
Queen Sugar Says Goodbye After 7 Seasons, Casey Anthony Tells Her Story
It’s the end of an era for OWN: After seven seasons, Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar concludes with a 90-minute episode that brings the Bordelon family saga to a close. Afterwards, OWN will air a retrospective in which Queen Sugar’s stars and producers reflect on the show’s legacy.
How Does ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ End? Will the TV Series Follow the Book?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fleishman Is in Trouble. Anyone who read Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s book Fleishman Is in Trouble, and plenty of folks who didn’t, are dying to know how the FX TV series, streaming on Hulu, will end. Article continues below advertisement. The show, which...
Collider
Thomas Doherty Wraps Filming on Romantic Drama 'Dandelion'
Thomas Doherty has officially wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic drama Dandelion. A fan page for the actor posted an update on Instagram revealing the actor celebrating the end of filming. He's set to share the spotlight with KiKi Layne in the film when it releases next year. Dandelion will...
