'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary.  RELATED: 2022...
‘Shrinking’ Teaser: Harrison Ford Stars with Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy from ‘Ted Lasso’ Team

It took a long time for Harrison Ford to make his way to a major TV role, and in a preview for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” he doesn’t look too happy about it. In the minute-long clip, featuring the upcoming comedy’s cast, a trampoline, and no dialogue, Ford shoots a disappointed scowl at his co-star Jason Segel before walking off. It’s a perfectly nonplussed reaction from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, setting up an intriguing new series from the creators of “Ted Lasso.” In addition to the trampoline clip and a few first look images (all below),...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
'Cocaine Bear': Watch the Bonkers Trailer for the Bear Attack Film Starring Keri Russell

The latest movie trailer to take the internet by storm is one for the upcoming film, Cocaine Bear. As seen in the extended preview for the upcoming action-packed, blood-filled horror comedy, which is (shockingly) inspired by true events, a black bear goes on the offensive after consuming an insane amount of cocaine and terrorizes a variety of people in the local area.
‘Abbott Elementary’ could be first comedy series to accomplish rare SAG Awards feat

In the 28-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 11 series have each received two Best TV Comedy Actress nominations at once, with the most recent case having involved “Ted Lasso” cast mates Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. The category outpaces most of the guild’s other five individual TV ones in that regard, but remains the only one in which no costar trios have ever been simultaneously recognized. That gap could soon be filled, however, by the ladies of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson stars on the ABC series as second grade teacher Janine Teagues and is...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Thomas Doherty Wraps Filming on Romantic Drama 'Dandelion'

Thomas Doherty has officially wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic drama Dandelion. A fan page for the actor posted an update on Instagram revealing the actor celebrating the end of filming. He's set to share the spotlight with KiKi Layne in the film when it releases next year. Dandelion will...
