Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game
SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
UW Got Lucky with DeBoer — Just Look at What the Other Possibilities Did
Everyone else even loosely mentioned for the Husky job tailed off in their current roles this season.
Washington St. 77, Montana 57
MONTANA (2-5) Burton-Oliver 5-7 1-2 13, Gfeller 6-11 0-0 17, Fatkin 2-6 1-2 5, Huard 0-0 0-0 0, Marxen 2-11 0-0 5, Bartsch 0-1 0-0 0, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 2-6 2-2 6, Stump 4-7 0-0 9, Tsineke 1-2 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 4-6 57.
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 95, OCCIDENTAL 57
Percentages: FG .421, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Williams 4-8, Clotfelter 1-2, Shipp 1-3, Waldman 1-3, Koretz 0-1, Nolet 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hollerich 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cassidy, Hollerich). Turnovers: 16 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Shipp 2, Cassidy, Koretz, Nolet, Waldman).
NO. 22 MARYLAND 71, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 66
Percentages: FG .443, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Melendez 2-3, Hawkins 2-6, Clark 1-3, Mayer 0-1, Epps 0-2, Shannon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Hawkins 4, Melendez 2, Shannon). Turnovers: 12 (Clark 3, Dainja 3, Melendez 2, Shannon 2, Epps, Hawkins). Steals: 5 (Melendez...
Utah 139, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .435, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Haliburton 3-9, Nesmith 2-4, Turner 2-4, Nembhard 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Hield 1-4, Smith 1-5, Mathurin 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 2, Brissett, Jackson, Turner). Turnovers: 18 (Hield 4, Haliburton 3, Turner 3, Jackson...
Today in Sports History-Brady becomes NFL’s leader in wins
1945 — “Mr. Inside” Doc Blanchard of Army becomes the first junior to win the Heisman Trophy. Blanchard also becomes the only athlete to win both the Heisman and Sullivan Award. 1951 — Princeton triple-threat tailback Richard Kazmaier wins the Heisman Trophy. Kazmaier led the nation in...
Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
UC SAN DIEGO 81, BETHESDA 76
Percentages: FG .412, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood). Steals:...
Houston 122, Phoenix 121
HOUSTON (122) Gordon 2-7 5-6 10, Smith Jr. 7-12 0-0 17, Sengun 5-7 3-5 13, Green 8-24 12-16 30, Porter Jr. 3-8 8-9 15, Eason 4-8 1-1 9, Garuba 0-0 1-2 1, Martin Jr. 2-4 3-3 7, Fernando 7-8 0-0 14, Mathews 1-1 0-0 3, Nix 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-81 34-43 122.
