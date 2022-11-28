Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Talks Dating On “The Breakfast Club”
GloRilla dished on her viral videos, male fan base, dating in Memphis and more. GloRilla is not one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions. The “F.N.F” rapper stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (November 30), and dished on everything from dating to signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Upworthy
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave
Cardi B reportedly went under the needle in September.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
