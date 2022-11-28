Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
The new Echo Dot is already under $30!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that’s not stopping the new Echo Dot models from being discounted. Currently, both the Echo Dot 5th Gen and the Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen are both on sale. These are great stocking stuffers, and a great smart speaker to add to your own home.
Android Headlines
Prime Gaming members get Quake and more for free in December
A Prime Gaming subscription is a good thing to have if you like getting free stuff for the games you play, and in December subscribers are getting some pretty sweet loot. To become a Prime Gaming subscriber you simply have to be an Amazon Prime member. The two are not mutually exclusive and are in fact one in the same. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, then you get the benefits of Prime Gaming automatically.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 series camera samples are out, and they look very promising
Xiaomi has decided to further hype up the arrival of its Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. The company has published the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera samples, and they do look very promising. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Xiaomi 13 series launch has been...
Android Headlines
The Nest Doorbell has new winter-themed ringtones
In case you haven’t realized, it’s the holiday season. We’re all getting ready for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and so on. As such, companies are getting in on the fun. Google just announced some new winter ringtones for the Nest Doorbell. These are guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.
Android Headlines
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition debuts with a hefty price tag
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition is now available to purchase with a high price tag. Well, only if you live in one of the very few countries this limited-edition foldable has been released in. The handset has hit store shelves in South Korea, France, and a few other countries with a hefty price tag. Samsung has priced this phone at €1,899 (roughly $2,000) in Europe and KRW 2,550,000 (~$1,960) in South Korea (via). The regular model started at €1,099 and KRW 1,353,000 in the two countries, respectively.
Android Headlines
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to adopt Pantone's color of the year, 'Viva Magenta'
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will soon be available in Pantone’s color of the year, ‘Viva Magenta’. Pantone chose a vibrant pink color for this year’s color of the year. It is actually not called ‘Viva Magenta’, but PANTONE 18-1750. It will be called ‘Viva Magenta’ once it gets attached to this Motorola phone, and it is a good description of the color, actually.
Android Headlines
Guide to setting your Android for gaming
Did you know you can increase the rate at which your Android phone refreshes its screen image? This creates a much better visual feel for games. Animations will appear to be smoother and there will be a noticeable difference in gaming performance. Notice how it makes casino bingo games like those at Monopoly Casino even more fun to play.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will be available globally: tipster
OPPO is expected to announce its new foldable offerings in the near future. The OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to launch in mid-December, and it seems like they’ll both be available globally. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will become available globally, it...
Android Headlines
Discord launches server subscriptions for server owners
Discord server subscriptions are now in place, allowing server owners to add a subscription to their server for users to become a part of it. This new feature makes it possible to bring in some extra income and can be a nice little way earn supplemental income on the side. The nice thing here is that it provides server owners with an opportunity to make some cash.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip 5 tipped to feature much larger external display
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may address two of the biggest limitations of Samsung‘s otherwise excellent clamshell foldables. The 2023 model will reportedly feature a much larger external display and a new hinge technology to reduce the internal display crease. Ross Young, a display industry expert and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, recently shared this information.
Android Headlines
Google's brings a ton of new features to Pixels, Wear OS & more ahead of the holidays
Google has announced its next Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones and other Google products, a bit earlier than usual. Normally, this would be announced on the first Monday of the month with the new security update. So it’s nice to see this coming a bit earlier. So what is...
Android Headlines
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 won Product Of The Year in Belgium
It should be common knowledge by now that Samsung’s foldable phones are the most popular ones on the market. People who are shopping for foldable phones will most likely turn toward Samsung’s Galaxy Z Foldables. Because of this, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 won Product Of The Year in Belgium.
Android Headlines
Stadia hardware refunds are now being sent out to consumers
Did someone Stadia hardware refunds? The once praised cloud game streaming service, now nearly defunct, is making its way through the refund processing for all its customers. Last month, Google started sending out the refunds for game purchases, and more recently it looks like Google has begun refunding non-Stadia Pro subscriptions made through the Stadia app. Such as Ubisoft+.
Android Headlines
The Nothing Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta soon
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year, and it delivered on its promise of being unique. However, now that the hype has died down, Nothing phone users are looking forward to Android 13 coming to the device. Thanks to 91Mobiles, we know that the Android 13 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1).
Android Headlines
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
Android Headlines
Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices
A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
Android Headlines
Samsung Photo Editor and Object Eraser get new updates
Samsung is rolling out an update for the built-in Photo Editor on Galaxy devices. The update covers various components that are part of this tool, including the Object Eraser. As usual, there’s no changelog detailing the new features, improvements, or changes the tool might be getting. However,, SamMobile discovered that Photo Editor recently got updated to version 3.1.09.41. Samsung has also bumped the Smart Photo Editor Engine to version 1.1.00.3.
Comments / 0