Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: How To Stream
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC earlier this week. It drew millions of viewers from around the nation. However, there are still several Dolly fans who missed out on the broadcast. Luckily, there are a couple of options. If you missed the broadcast of Dolly Parton’s Mountain...
Britney Spears Shares Emotional Tribute To Sons Sean, 17, & Jayden, 16, On Her 41st Birthday: ‘I Send My Love’
Britney Spears gave an emotional and love-filled shoutout to both of her sons on her 41st birthday on Friday. The singer shared two new posts that included photos of both Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she reportedly hasn’t seen in “months,” along with the same caption, to her Instagram page. The first post had two close-up snapshots of her oldest child wearing a white, blue, and black sweater, and the second showed her youngest smiling in a suit with a pink tie.
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
