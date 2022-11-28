Britney Spears gave an emotional and love-filled shoutout to both of her sons on her 41st birthday on Friday. The singer shared two new posts that included photos of both Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she reportedly hasn’t seen in “months,” along with the same caption, to her Instagram page. The first post had two close-up snapshots of her oldest child wearing a white, blue, and black sweater, and the second showed her youngest smiling in a suit with a pink tie.

24 MINUTES AGO