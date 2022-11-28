LEHI,UT—From the time he could ride a bike, Cedar Hills resident Bryan MacDonald has had an understanding of protecting what’s important. “When I was in fifth grade, I was riding my bicycle when I was struck by a car,” MacDonald recalls. “All I remember was that when I regained consciousness, it was nine hours later and I was in a hospital bed. I wasn’t even sure how I got there. Years later, it’s now a story that always reminds me of the importance of protecting what’s important to you.” Next week, MacDonald will be putting the same passion to work when he launches Brightway, The Soteria Agency in the Utah Valley.

CEDAR HILLS, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO