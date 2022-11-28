Read full article on original website
Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County
MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
rPlus Energies announces Theresa Foxley as Chief of Staff￼
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies (“rPlus”) today announced that Theresa Foxley will be joining as its chief of staff after having spent the last eight years in statewide economic development. Most recently, Theresa lead the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) as its president and CEO.
BYU alum brings “brighter” business to beehive state
LEHI,UT—From the time he could ride a bike, Cedar Hills resident Bryan MacDonald has had an understanding of protecting what’s important. “When I was in fifth grade, I was riding my bicycle when I was struck by a car,” MacDonald recalls. “All I remember was that when I regained consciousness, it was nine hours later and I was in a hospital bed. I wasn’t even sure how I got there. Years later, it’s now a story that always reminds me of the importance of protecting what’s important to you.” Next week, MacDonald will be putting the same passion to work when he launches Brightway, The Soteria Agency in the Utah Valley.
Why is medical marijuana so expensive in Utah?
It’s been three years since Utah legalized medical marijuana, but the rollout and implementation of the program have industry insiders hoping for relief. In particular, the financial and logistical challenges involved—the result of a political fight in the legislature that forced lawmakers to compromise on the basic framework of medical pot—pose a problem that ultimately leads users to pay more than they do in nearby states.
