This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual SingleVince MartellacciNashville, TN
wilsonpost.com
MT. JULIET MOVER: Julie Ruesewald, Owner, The Basement Marketplace
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Livingston, Tenn., and graduated from Livingston Academy. I have lived in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory for the past 20 years.”
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TDOT planning to increase electric vehicle registration fee
Currently, electric vehicle owners pay nearly three times less than gas owners. The gas tax equates to roughly $300 a year while the yearly fee for electric vehicles is $100.
williamsonhomepage.com
Development eyed for site near Saint Thomas West
A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital. If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
Former School with Legendary Tomb Submerged Underwater in Tennessee Lake [PHOTOS]
A couple of years ago, I come across some photos of a mountain goat standing on the rock cliffs of a beautiful lake and entertaining boaters with his crazy charisma and outgoing personality. I had to find out the story behind the handsome goat. After contacting the people that took...
WKRN
Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found abandoned
On Thursday afternoon, Metro police said officers found the van abandoned on Battle Ridge Lane in Nolensville. The van has been impounded and will be searched pursuant to a search warrant. It also had a California temporary tag. Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found …. On Thursday...
wvlt.tv
White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
mainstreetmaury.com
TN Traveler: Walk off some Thanksgiving calories at Maury County's Stillhouse Hollow Falls
SUMMERTOWN – Winter doesn’t arrive officially until Dec. 21, so there’s still time for an autumn hike to enjoy the outdoors and perhaps walk off some of the extra Thanksgiving calories you consumed. Targeting a Tennessee state natural area such as Stillhouse Hollow Falls in Maury County...
Man arrested after burglarizing Mt. Juliet officer’s personal car
A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from an off duty Mt. Juliet police officer's personal car.
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency
Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of […] The post Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Detroit News
GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
wilsonpost.com
TWRA issues reminder about Hunter Education
With deer season underway, capped by the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunt, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a Hunter Education course to obtain a license. The classes can be taken on-line. Links to the site and other license information...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Here are the bills already filed for the 113th General Assembly in 2023
When the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes Tuesday, Jan. 10, it will have a number of bills already waiting to be discussed among members.
