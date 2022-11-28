ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WSMV

Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Development eyed for site near Saint Thomas West

A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital. If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found abandoned

On Thursday afternoon, Metro police said officers found the van abandoned on Battle Ridge Lane in Nolensville. The van has been impounded and will be searched pursuant to a search warrant. It also had a California temporary tag. Van of suspects in TN Buddhist monk attack found …. On Thursday...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency

Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of […] The post Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Detroit News

GM, LG investing $275 million to increase Tennessee battery plant capacity

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are investing $275 million at their Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture battery plant to increase cell production there when it opens in late 2023, the company announced Friday. Leaders from both companies made the Spring Hill expansion announcement in Nashville with Tennessee Gov....
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

TWRA issues reminder about Hunter Education

With deer season underway, capped by the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunt, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a Hunter Education course to obtain a license. The classes can be taken on-line. Links to the site and other license information...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN

Community Policy