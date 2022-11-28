Read full article on original website
How Keke Palmer Is Getting Ready To Host SNL - Exclusive
In her exclusive interview with The List, Keke Palmer let us in on some of the exciting projects she has in the works, and her fans certainly won't be disappointed. It seems like everyone wants to cast Ms. Palmer these days. When asked about her rumored role in "Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit," she told us, "I'm happy that the world has cast me in this without me getting any booking legitimately. It's literally on IMDb ... yet I haven't gotten a call from Disney at all."
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Brad James From A New Orleans Noel Talks The All-Star Cast And Family Magic - Exclusive Interview
Booked and busy actors Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam got married in 2021, per People, and their new movie together celebrates the importance of finding and holding onto the ones you love. Lifetime's new movie "A New Orleans Noel," which also stars Tim Reid and Patti LaBelle, follows Keshia Knight Pulliam's character, Grace, as she comes to New Orleans for an architecture job. Unfortunately, the job has been double-booked, with Brad James' character, Anthony, also being hired by his grandmother to restore her historic home. Though their characters' disagreements about how to approach the job provide plenty of funny moments, their on-screen chemistry also brings an extra layer of fun.
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Tim Reid's Favorite Parts Of Starring In Lifetime's A New Orleans Noel - Exclusive Interview
Tim Reid's career spans five decades and can speak for itself, featuring roles in classic television, like "WKPR in Cincinatti," "Simon & Simon," and "Frank's Place." In the '90s, he won over a generation as the father of Tia and Tamera Mowry's characters on "Sister, Sister." And since his time on Disney Channel, Reid has become something of a Lifetime movie regular, especially in the channel's beloved holiday movies. Most recently, Reid plays Patti LaBelle's love interest in "A New Orleans Noel."
All The Details About The GMA Co-Host Affair Rumors
There's a scandal rocking the set of one of the most popular talk shows on the airwaves, "Good Morning America." The Daily Mail was the first publication to break the story surrounding an affair between GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The co-hosts, who have great chemistry on-screen, have reportedly taken it off-screen, which has come at the cost of their marriages.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
9 Times "SNL" Cast Members Looked Exactly Like The Celebrities They Were Impersonating, And 9 Times They Didn't Even Try
Wearing a "Mahershala Ali" name tag does not, in fact, make a good Mahershala Ali costume.
Rita Moreno Discusses The Racism She Faced On The Original West Side Story Set - Exclusive
Rita Moreno's career has spanned more than seven decades (via IMDb), and she's acquired a whole host of accolades, including two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. More recently, Moreno appeared in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, which was an important moment for the star who won an Academy Award for her role in the original 1961 movie.
Ben Aldridge Admits Being Cast In Spoiler Alert Was 'A Huge Surprise' - Exclusive
The world was heartbroken after reading reporter Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words." Now, readers can get to see this story unfold on the big screen. The film "Spoiler Alert" follows Ausiello's true life closely. The audience will...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Jana Kramer Discusses Life As A Single Mom After Divorce - Exclusive
As an actor, singer, executive producer, and winemaker, Jana Kramer is always extremely busy. And aside from her career, the "One Tree Hill" star is a single mother of two young kids, a son Jace and a daughter Jolie. While managing such a packed schedule can't be easy, Kramer is excited about her partnership with Lifetime, and the release of the festive flick "Steppin' Into the Holiday."
What General Hospital Fans Truly Think About Holly's Fiery Fakeout Exit
In the blink of an eye, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) returned to Port Charles on "General Hospital," stirring up trouble by putting a dent in the diabolical Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy) plans and breaking a heart along the way. The former con artist's son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons), had been taken prisoner by Victor and used to blackmail Holly into helping advance his as yet unrevealed fiendish plan. It involved a necklace made from shards of the Ice Princess, the world's largest uncut diamond. The Ice Princess was originally used as part of Mikkos Cassadine's (John Colicos) weather-controlling machine in 1981, and the megalomaniac planned to blackmail the world with it, first testing it by freezing Port Charles (via Soaps in Depth).
Will Gabrielle Union (‘The Inspection’) follow Gotham and Spirit noms with Oscars windfall?
Gabrielle Union made her first big mark in film in the now iconic teen movie “Bring It On” over 20 years ago. Since then, she has been a successful working actress in both television and film. Now, she has turned in an exemplary performance in a new film, “The Inspection,” also starring Jeremy Pope. Will this be her Oscars moment?
Alison Sweeney On How A Magical Christmas Village And Days Of Our Lives Impact Her - Exclusive
There's quite a bit of overlap when it comes to soaps like "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark Christmas movies. On top of an often similar pool of cast members, though the scripted vibe tends to be different, the fans and on-set atmosphere are quite similar — that is if you ask stars like Alison Sweeney. The Hallmark Christmas movie pro recently starred in and produced the new Christmas movie "A Magical Christmas Village" alongside co-star Marlo Thomas. Sweeney stepped back from "Days of Our Lives" after over two decades starring on the show as Sami Brady, which has allowed her to focus on producing and playing characters like Summer Ashby in "A Magical Christmas Village."
Why Meghan Markle Felt She Could Quit Watching Real Housewives
For the big finale of "Archetypes" Season 1, Meghan Markle brought men into her previously women-only podcast for the very first time. The Duchess of Sussex has welcomed the high-profile likes of Serena Williams, Issa Rae, and Mariah Carey on for a chat over the course of her debut season but, as she explained in "Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift," moving the conversation along also means broadening her scope.
Jimmy Choo And Timberland's Collaboration Brings Two Iconic Shoe Worlds Together
Shoe junkies rejoice, a new stunning collaboration between two shoe giants just dropped and the results are to die for. One of them is the British brand Jimmy Choo, known for its bespoke shoes combining style and luxury. What started as an atelier in the East End of London in the '90s soon became a globally-recognized enterprise catering to the global elite (via Jimmy Choo). The second brand is Timberland, the American brand that revolutionized the world of waterproof shoes with their original Timberland boots created in 1973, per Timberland.
Ariana Grande Adds A New Fragrance Duo To Her Acclaimed Beauty Portfolio
When it comes to celebrity forays into the beauty industry, Ariana Grande has found relative success with her business ventures. Her makeup line r.e.m. beauty, which had a space-themed launch, had good reviews from beauty editors/writers and reviewers alike, with the At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker and Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow being stand-out products from the initial launch, via Elle.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
