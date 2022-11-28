Read full article on original website
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14
If you’re looking for a somewhat compact smartphone these days, you don’t have a lot of options. Luckily, there are some phones out there that belong in that category. In this article, we’ll compare the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14. These two devices do belong in that category, and they’re also quite powerful at the same time. The ZenFone 9 is actually ASUS’ flagship for this year.
LG is launching a huge OLED gaming monitor with an 800R curve
LG is taking on Samsung and launching an ultrawide gaming monitor that uses an OLED panel. The new LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B is a 45-inch OLED gaming monitor meant to compete with Samsung’s Odyssey G9 series. Of which there are currently two available models with a third on the way.
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Google Keep dual-pane view coming to more Android tablets & foldables
Google Keep dual-pane view started rolling out to tablets and foldables in September. The rollout was quite limited, though. Now, however, the feature is more widely rolling out to both Android tablets and foldables, 9to5Google reports. The dual-pane view is a feature for the Keep app that allows users to...
OnePlus 11 seemingly gets certified, two spec details confirmed
The OnePlus 11 just got certified by Bluetooth SIG, or at least it seems to be. The OnePlus CPH2451 appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database. We cannot know if this is the OnePlus 11, but chances are it is. There is also a chance this could be a ‘Nord’ device, though.
Xiaomi 13 series camera samples are out, and they look very promising
Xiaomi has decided to further hype up the arrival of its Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. The company has published the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera samples, and they do look very promising. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Xiaomi 13 series launch has been...
Prime Gaming members get Quake and more for free in December
A Prime Gaming subscription is a good thing to have if you like getting free stuff for the games you play, and in December subscribers are getting some pretty sweet loot. To become a Prime Gaming subscriber you simply have to be an Amazon Prime member. The two are not mutually exclusive and are in fact one in the same. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, then you get the benefits of Prime Gaming automatically.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flexes its muscles on AnTuTu & Geekbench
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful processor to date. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference device got tested across major benchmarking platforms, like AnTuTu and Geekbench, and it’s basically flexing its muscles. This chip uses a new 1+4+3 microarchitecture here, led by the...
Edifier W240TN Review: They're Simple, But In A Good Way
Edifier shows us that, sometimes, all you need are the essentials. Andriod Healines used these earbuds for about a month before writing this review. The premium earbuds market is full of so many wonderful devices, but it can sometimes have a high barrier to entry. The beyerdynamic FreeBYRD are fantastic premium earbuds (you can read our glowing review here), but, at $299, they’re pretty pricey if you’re just breaking into the premium earbuds market.
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will be available globally: tipster
OPPO is expected to announce its new foldable offerings in the near future. The OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to launch in mid-December, and it seems like they’ll both be available globally. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will become available globally, it...
Samsung could have a new lineup of "superfast" power banks
We recently saw an unannounced Samsung power bank with 25W ‘superfast charging” in leaked renders. It appears the product will be part of the company’s new Superfast Portable Power lineup. The Korean firm has filed a trademark application for this branding. Samsung filed for a trademark for...
Corning's New Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Can Survive One-Meter Concrete Drops
Corning unveiled its latest version of glass technology, i.e. Corning Gorilla Victus 2, in a press event on Wednesday. Corning claims with the new glass composition, the Victus 2 offers the same level of scratch resistance as the Victus 1, but with improved drop resistance on rough surfaces, such as concrete.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 won Product Of The Year in Belgium
It should be common knowledge by now that Samsung’s foldable phones are the most popular ones on the market. People who are shopping for foldable phones will most likely turn toward Samsung’s Galaxy Z Foldables. Because of this, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 won Product Of The Year in Belgium.
The Nothing Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta soon
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year, and it delivered on its promise of being unique. However, now that the hype has died down, Nothing phone users are looking forward to Android 13 coming to the device. Thanks to 91Mobiles, we know that the Android 13 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1).
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
We’ve seen some great flagship smartphones being released this year. Both Google and Huawei released truly compelling smartphones, and we’re here to compare their two most powerful ones. We’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro, two heavyweights. These two phones are quite different, in a lot of ways. They both have a very appealing design, great performance, and stellar cameras.
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G, Xcover 5 & more get Android 13
Over the past few weeks, hardly a day has passed without Samsung releasing the Android 13 update for a new Galaxy device. And this impressive run continues today, with a bunch of mid-range Galaxy smartphones picking up the new Android version. The company has rolled out the big Android update along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy Xcover 5, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy F42 5G in recent days, SamMobile reports.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 tipped to feature much larger external display
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may address two of the biggest limitations of Samsung‘s otherwise excellent clamshell foldables. The 2023 model will reportedly feature a much larger external display and a new hinge technology to reduce the internal display crease. Ross Young, a display industry expert and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, recently shared this information.
Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices
A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
Samsung Photo Editor and Object Eraser get new updates
Samsung is rolling out an update for the built-in Photo Editor on Galaxy devices. The update covers various components that are part of this tool, including the Object Eraser. As usual, there’s no changelog detailing the new features, improvements, or changes the tool might be getting. However,, SamMobile discovered that Photo Editor recently got updated to version 3.1.09.41. Samsung has also bumped the Smart Photo Editor Engine to version 1.1.00.3.
