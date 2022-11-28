ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club

TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
WFAA

Kiest Park Holiday Festival

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem, Carol King Arnold joins us to talk about the special outdoor festival that's bound to give everyone some inner joy. To see a list of activities, please go to dallasparks.org.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Plans unveiled for first public skatepark in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas is getting closer to having its first-ever public skatepark, as renderings of the planned park were shown to the public Thursday evening. The skate park, which is planned to be located at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, will make up a total of 45,600 square feet and feature numerous different sections for skaters of all levels.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man accused of impersonating DFW-based band Bowling for Soup's drummer arrested in connection with Colorado Amber Alert

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Bowling for Soup, a pop-punk sensation across the world, is a proud North Texas band. But, with fame, there can sometimes come trouble. In early November, Bowling for Soup lead singer Jaret Reddick posted a video on social media in which he said he was receiving messages about a man in the Denver area who was pretending to be the band's drummer, Gary Wiseman.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy