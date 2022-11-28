Read full article on original website
Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.
Watch 'Elf' under the stars and see Santa in a parade: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. Not only is it December (already??), but this weekend's holiday events schedule is jam-packed with festive fun, including the annual Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday morning. Here's a rundown of what's going on this weekend:. Friday. A holiday classic,...
Arlington Native talks about new movie “Rolling into Christmas”
He's an Arlington native whose storytelling can be seen on national networks. Director Trey Haley joins us to talk about his new movie on BET, “Rolling into Christmas". Rolling into Christmas is streaming now on BET+ or you can watch it tonight on BET Network at 8 P.M.
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Here's what Dallas has been listening to this year
Everyone has different music taste and their #SpotifyWrapped lists may vary. But here's what you listened to most, Dallas.
Kiest Park Holiday Festival
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem, Carol King Arnold joins us to talk about the special outdoor festival that's bound to give everyone some inner joy. To see a list of activities, please go to dallasparks.org.
Pierce Allman, WFAA reporter who encountered Lee Harvey Oswald after JFK assassination, has died
DALLAS — Pierce Allman, who as a young WFAA news reporter famously encountered Lee Harvey Oswald inside the Texas School Book Depository immediately after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has died. Allman died on Friday, November 25, surrounded by family after a short stay in hospice. He...
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
Here's what the planned Dallas skate park will look like
Renderings of the proposed Dallas skate park have been released. The park is planned for a site near Bachmann Lake.
Plans unveiled for first public skatepark in Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas is getting closer to having its first-ever public skatepark, as renderings of the planned park were shown to the public Thursday evening. The skate park, which is planned to be located at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, will make up a total of 45,600 square feet and feature numerous different sections for skaters of all levels.
Man accused of impersonating DFW-based band Bowling for Soup's drummer arrested in connection with Colorado Amber Alert
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Bowling for Soup, a pop-punk sensation across the world, is a proud North Texas band. But, with fame, there can sometimes come trouble. In early November, Bowling for Soup lead singer Jaret Reddick posted a video on social media in which he said he was receiving messages about a man in the Denver area who was pretending to be the band's drummer, Gary Wiseman.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Dallas Wings announce 2023 regular season schedule; WNBA announces historic 40-game season
DALLAS — The WNBA has announced the 2023 regular season schedule, expanding the season to 40 games – the most in WNBA history! And DFW’s own Dallas Wings will kick off their home opener on Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream. It will be the Wings’...
Netflix's 'Killing Fields' features North Texas woman's cold case murder
DALLAS — In 2016, William Reece led authorities to a 7,000-yard strip of land along Texas Highway 288 in Brazoria County, about 25 miles south of Houston. It was there, he told investigators, they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
Victim in 2019 Deep Ellum attack caught on video takes stand in trial
Austin Shuffield's case has been on trial in Dallas County court this week. He's also expected to testify.
Local organization offers mentoring, friendship to those who age out of foster care
DALLAS — Here in Texas, according to the Department of Family and Protective Services, more than one thousand young people age out of foster care every year. These men and women between the ages of 18 – 24 live unconnected to a family or any caring stable adult.
$3 billion development ‘The Mix’ planned at former Wade Park site in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — A $3 billion “mixed-experience community” called The Mix — with a big central park and large amounts of office, retail and residential space, plus two hotels — will be built at the high-profile site in Frisco where the defunct Wade Park project previously was planned.
Here's what you can and can't have in your suitcases if you're flying for the holidays
DALLAS — One of my favorite things my mom has ever told me is, "When you come back from vacation, one of the best ways to carry on through real life is to start planning your next vacation." I'm sure many of us are in that mindset now. We're...
UNT athletic director who helped guide school to AAC leaving for West Virginia
DENTON, Texas — West Virginia on Wednesday named North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to the same position with the Mountaineers, giving him the task of deciding whether to retain football coach Neal Brown. Baker replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired earlier this month. He was given a six-year...
