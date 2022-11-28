Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
Man Suffers Critical Electrical Injuries Atop Roof Of Train At DC's Union Station: Officials
Officials say that a person was critically injured by an electric shock while on top of a train at Union Station early on Friday morning in Washington, DC. The incident was first reported by DC Fire and EMS officials at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, when a man suffered an electrical injury after coming into contact with a power line while walking on the roof of the car.
mocoshow.com
Quince Orchard vs. Flowers: Maryland Football 4A State Championship Updates
4A Football Maryland State Championship Game: (2) Quince Orchard vs. (1) Flowers. • Short TD run by Briggs. Quince Orchard over Flowers 32-7. 1:12 left 4th qtr. • Short TD run by Howard. Quince Orchard 25, Flowers 7. 7:31 left 4th qtr. • Blocked punt for a safety by Johnson....
Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE – Police in Baltimore are investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot early Friday morning. According to police, at around 12:19 am, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle. He was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466. The post 18-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker
Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen Next Week
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/2 - 2:40pm: An unidentified man was shot in the 100 block of...
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
WUSA
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man shot on Metro by FBI agent
WARNING: The following video has graphic content, showing a shooting on a Metro train. (Video: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)
Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps
A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
NBC Washington
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Gunshots rang out in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning, leaving a teen dead. Shortly before 1 am on Sunday, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Seventh District received a report of gunshots at the 4300 Block of Wheeler Road. When police arrived, they discovered the young man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 19-year-old Corey Riggins, Junior of D.C. was identified as the victim. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
