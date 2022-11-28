Read full article on original website
NEW YORK – As crime continues to spike in New York City, the NYPD has announced it will increase the number of officers in well-traveled areas, including tourist hotspots, shopping centers, and houses of worship. The action comes just weeks after the city began parading officers below the streets, inside the city’s subway system, where crime has also increased in recent months. “Across New York City, additional police officers will be deployed to tourist hotspots, shopping locations, and houses of worship. The NYPD is committed to keeping everyone who lives in, works in, and visits New York safe this holiday The post NYPD to post more officers in tourism areas ahead of holidays appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old fell to his death while subway surfing atop a train in Brooklyn early Friday morning. The New York City Police Department said the boy was riding on top of the J train while it traveled southbound on the Williamsburg Bridge. The boy was not identified by police. He was pronounced dead at the scene after falling under the train and coming into contact with the third rail. New York City trains are powered by electricity using the third rail, a 625-volt power line. The post 15-year-old killed in fall while subway surfing in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – Another New York City straphanger was viciously assaulted while riding a subway train on Wednesday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 20th Precinct, a black male suspect approached a 49-year-old man sitting inside the 2 train and slashed the man with a knife or other sharp weapon. The incident happened near West 72nd Street and Broadway at around 9:45 pm on Wednesday. “The suspect, unprovoked, slashed a 49-year-old male victim while he was sitting on the train,” a spokesperson with the NYPD said Thursday night. The suspect was captured on surveillance video exiting The post NYC subway rider slashed while sitting on train in latest unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city’s fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. “Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better,” Adams The post NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – After receiving complaints regarding three individuals smoking marijuana inside a vestibule in his building, a New York City building manager approached the suspects and asked them to leave. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 13th Precinct, the men refused to leave and an argument ensued. During the argument, one of the suspects picked up a chair and assaulted the 61-year-old man with it. The man suffered head injuries. The suspects fled the scene. The building manager was treated for minor head injuries. This week, police have released surveillance video of the attacker. The post NYC building manager beaten with a chair by marijuana-smoking suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – A Corona man has been charged with murder for a brutal gangland assault and murder on November 13th in Queens. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Michael Santander was charged with murder, gang assault, and other crimes in Corona following the death of a 22-year-old man. The unsealed complaint states that on November 13, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Santander and a group of unidentified individuals approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station located near the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 44th Avenue, Corona. Santander and the others in the group are seen on video The post Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega. The post NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their investigation into a crash at a school bus stop where a vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing police ran over a mother and her four children. The children were getting off the stopped school bus at the time of the crash at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood section. A female driver fleeing police turned down Avenue J and sped through several bus stops before striking the mother and her children, police reported. The female victim, a 41-year-old mother, was rushed to the hospital along with her children, ages 1, 3, The post Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK, NY – Another woman was reportedly groped on a New York City subway station, this time inside the Parsons/Archer – Jamaica Center subway station. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 103rd Precinct said a man followed a 28-year-old woman inside the station and grabbed her. During the exchange, the man forcibly grabbed the woman’s buttocks before fleeing. In recent months, incidents of women being forcibly touched and groped inside the city’s subway stations and on trains have increased. Now, the NYPD is asking the public to help identify the below pictured suspect in hopes to charge The post Police investigating subway groping incident in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
by Sean Quinn, Archdiocese of Newark Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. All are invited to the grand opening celebration, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese. Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley will also visit. And Mercy The post Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you bought your Pick 6 lottery ticket in Jersey City this week, you might want to check your numbers one more time. That’s because the New Jersey letter announced a winning ticket worth $3.7 million was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., Jersey City. The winning numbers for the Thursday, December 1, drawing were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, December 5. “In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced six winners matching five The post $3.7 million lottery ticket sold in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yonkers, NY – The Yonkers community is mourning today after the loss of a veteran police officer who was killed in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon. According to police, at around 3:34 pm, officers were dispatched to the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass on Tuckahoe Road on a report of a motor vehicle accident. “Upon arrival First Responders observed a multi-vehicle accident involving two sedans and an occupied Westchester County Bee-Line bus; the involved sedans were a 2020 BMW M5 and an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala,” the department said in a statement on Friday. “Both sedans were The post Yonkers police sergeant, father of two killed in crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY – The city of Yonkers is mourning the loss of a 24-year veteran police officer who was killed last night in a serious crash on Tuckahoe Road. Based on the preliminary investigation, it has been determined that the Sergeant, who was driving an unmarked police vehicle on duty, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound lost control and crossed into the opposite lane, striking both the Sergeant’s vehicle and a bus operated by Westchester County. He was the sole occupant of the police vehicle and was transported to a local trauma center in The post Veteran Yonkers police officer killed in crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
