FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say
Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man
BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
NYC straphanger speaks out after getting burned in acid attack: I was ‘on fire’
A Brooklyn straphanger who suffered every rider’s worst nightmare Friday when a deranged woman randomly tossed suspected acid in her face told The Post she works with the mentally ill — and something desperately needs to be done. The 21-year old Kings County Hospital worker, who asked not to be named, said she was left feeling as if her face “was on fire” when her attacker splashed the caustic liquid at her around 1:10 a.m. “She seemed delirious and aggressive to me,” said the healthcare worker, who was headed to her job at the time and may now need a skin graft...
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
NYC woman’s face burned after suspect throws unknown liquid at her in subway attack
A Brooklyn straphanger was badly burned by a caustic liquid splashed on her face by a deranged woman early Friday, confirming New Yorkers’ worst fears during a surge in horrifying attacks underground. The unprovoked incident on the healthcare worker came just days after Mayor Eric Adams said cops would soon start taking seriously mentally ill people into custody for psychiatric evaluations. The 21-year-old victim was riding to work at Kings County Hospital around 1:10 a.m. when her attacker began yelling profanities and flailing her arms in the subway car at the Barclays Center station, law enforcement sources said. The victim started shooting video on her cellphone because she feared something bad would happen, sources said, and...
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their investigation into a crash at a school bus stop where a vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing police ran over a mother and her four children. The children were getting off the stopped school bus at the time of the crash at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood section. A female driver fleeing police turned down Avenue J and sped through several bus stops before striking the mother and her children, police reported. The female victim, a 41-year-old mother, was rushed to the hospital along with her children, ages 1, 3, The post Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD transit chief resigns as 3 other top cops announce retirement
Big changes are coming to NYPD top brass as four executives announce their retirement.
Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from driver’s license plate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Adam White keeps an eye out for license plates as he moves around the city. In mid-November, while commuting by bike, he says he saw piece of plastic covering part of the license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. He removed it and was confronted by the driver. […]
NYC subway rider beaten and called a racial slur for refusing to give up his seat, police say
Two New York City teenagers were charged with hate crime assault after they allegedly beat a subway passenger who refused to give up his seat and directed anti-Asian statements toward him, police said. Dream Commisso, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of hate crime assault, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and...
nyspnews.com
Queens man arrested for possession of a handgun recovered during a crash investigation
On May 5, 2021, around 2:20 PM, the State Police responded to a three-car crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 22N, town of Hempstead, Nassau County. During a preliminary investigation, a black backpack was located off the shoulder of the roadway, in close proximity to a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was involved in the crash. It was also observed that the operator of the Mitsubishi, William A. Herring, age 28, of Queens, NY, was standing in close proximity to where the backpack was discovered. Herring was interviewed about the backpack, but he denied ownership of it. While removing the backpack from the scene, a loaded .25 caliber handgun was observed inside.
NBC New York
Dispute Leads to Stabbing in NYC Subway Station, Cops Say
Police are asking the public's help in location an unknown individual who, they say, stabbed a man in a New York City subway station after a dispute and physical fight. The altercation happened around 6:30 p.m. The NYPD received a report on Tuesday, at around that time, inside the subway...
Straphanger slashed in face with razor in unprovoked NYC subway attack
A man was slashed in the face by a disturbed stranger on a Manhattan train this week — and recounted the vicious attack to The Post while saying he is now “going to have to look out for people.’’Fernando Atkins, 49, was on a northbound No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was sliced by an assailant who bizarrely told him, “Next time, you’ll be OK,” according to cops and the victim Friday.“It don’t make no sense,’’ Atkins said. “I was on the train, and some guy came after me.’’ The attack was...
Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub
More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
Shore News Network
