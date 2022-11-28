Read full article on original website
DIY Quilted Sewing Cover Tutorial
Update your living room decor with some new throw pillows! Cami at Tidbits has a tutorial showing how to make a beautiful DIY quilted pillow cover. The simple diamond quilting design on a solid fabric creates an elegant accent for your room. Making front and back from different colors like she did adds a color blocking effect.
Add Gold Accents for Christmas Pages with Gilt Spray
The new Gilt Gloss Spray from Close to Make Heart is a wonderful product that can add fun gold accents to your Holiday Layouts this year. There are several ways to use it, like you’d expect you can spray it on papers for a splatter of shimmer, you can paint it on, covering an entire embellishment or add little dots for smaller accents of gold. You can find 2 double page layouts and a video tutorial using this fun product in several ways over on the CTMH blog.
Floral Letter Embroidery Tutorial
Learn how to do lovely floral letter embroidery with this helpful tutorial from Tata Sol. It is a wonderful way to make a personal gift to someone. The tutorial has information on the supplies needed as well as a link to a detailed video tutorial which shows you how to make your letter. Make one for yourself, or make one for all of your friends and family. It is a homemade gift that everyone is sure to love.
Bottle Brush Tree Cards with Foil
I love the rustic mixed media style of these wonderful Bottle Brush Tree Cards from Barbara! She used sticky heat embossing powder from Ranger to add Gilding Flakes and foil to her stamped snowflakes and sentiments. She’s also sharing a great tip on how to create a horizontal stamped sentiment from a stacked sentiment to make it fit for any project.
Color Blocked Christmas Labels Layout
Kat created her sweet color blocked Christmas page by adhering strips of pattern papers in greens, reds, and blues haphazardly down her background. Then she added labels peeking out from each strip and used those to add her journaling. Notice how her sentence is separated to go along on each label, so fun and clever! Her photo sits on the left and she also added fun colorful stamped words around too.
Knitting Patterns for Christmas Gnomes and Elves
‘Tis the season for knitting adorable holiday themed gnomes, elves, and other assorted holly jolly creatures. If you’re looking for another fun holiday doll to add to your collection, check out these super sweet Christmas dolls. The Christmas Elf Toy knitting pattern from KS Craft on Etsy features a...
Christmas Holiday Bear Hugs Card
This sweet Polar Bear is sending out some big bear hugs for the Holidays! Ashely colored the stamp from My Favorite Things with colored pencils and I love how he pops on the dark background! Notice the heat embossed snowflakes, they add a nice subtle sparkle and texture. Visit the...
3D Snowflake Shaped Christmas Album
When folded shut this pretty little Christmas album from Kerstin might look like any mini album but when opened up it forms an amazing snowflake shape! How cool is that!? On the spine between each page is a small pop up that helps form the shape. This chunky album has lots of embellishments but still leaves room for photos and journaling and would be such a wonderful gift to create for the Holidays.
Pretty and clever ways to organize and display your yarn stash
Just after I look at my big coffee containers and not come up with any reason to keep them so in the recycle bin they go…I spot this fun way to turn them on their side and use them to store yarn. Well,, now that’s what I will be saving and making next year. Pop on over to the blog Happily Hooked for a whole bunch more fun ways to store and display your yarn stash.
Gingerbread House Plastic Canvas Pattern
As you stitch this 7-count plastic canvas pattern, images of sugar plums will dance in your imagination. It’s an excellent design for the Christmas season. Size: Suitable for a boutique-style gingerbread house tissue box. Plastic canvas is a style of needlework that employs plastic mesh and threads or yarn...
Sketchmarker Alcohol Markers Review
Today I’m really excited to bring you a review of the Sketchmarker Brush Pro Markers! These markers are alcohol based and dual tipped with brush and chisel tips. (Bullet and chisel dual tips are also available). The Japanese nibs are replaceable and the markers are refillable. I chose the America set of 36 colors (which has a nice variety of colors) but Sketchmarkers come in a whopping 400 colors, one of the widest in the industry! Each set also comes in a handy black travel/storage case along with a swatch booklet to help you keep track of the colors you have.
Newborn Baby Gown Free Sewing Pattern
A sleeper gown makes a great baby shower gift! Melly Sews has a tutorial and a free pattern you can use to sew a newborn baby gown. 1 yard of knit fabric is enough to make a gown and a matching baby cap (and you’ll still probably have a good sized scrap left over). Go to Melly Sews for the free sewing pattern.
Unique ideas for your Christmas countdown calendar
This wreath that doubles as a countdown calendar is just darling. I bet it could be used year round to countdown or decorate for a birthday or other holiday. If you like to make countdown calendars pop on over to the blog The Mama Notes for a great collection of fun and easy to make countdown calendars.
Easy Half Apron for Adults and Kids – Sewing Tutorial
This pretty half apron is perfect for holiday baking! It’s an sewing project and Sweet Red Poppy has a tutorial showing how to make one. The tutorial includes instructions for making them in adult and child sizes so everyone can have an apron. This is an easy sewing project you can make in an afternoon.
How to make a Taco Christmas ornament
These little taco ornaments are so darn cute! They are the perfect base to customize and make your own. Pop on over to the blog Color Made Happy to see the step by step tutorial on how to make taco Christmas ornaments and then grab your felt or recycled wool sweaters and start making a whole buffet of tacos.
