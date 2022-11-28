Arrest warrant issued for 43-year-old man for murder of Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
Police arrest man they believe to be involved in North Braddock shooting
WHITAKER BOROUGH — A man believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred in North Braddock has been arrested by Allegheny County police. Authorities say 29-year-old Jamir Washington-Morgan was arrested at the Midway Housing Complex in Whitaker Borough at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Washington-Morgan is believed to be...
Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley
Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
cleveland19.com
Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier. The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
cleveland19.com
Endangered missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing from Lorain County has been located. Chester Strader was found in Ashtabula Friday afternoon and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to update from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. Strader’s wife...
4-year-old girl dies after shooting in Pittsburgh, police asking parents to monitor children
PITTSBURGH — A passionate plea from Pittsburgh police tonight for mothers and fathers to get involved with their kids and monitor their activities and social media to stop the ongoing gun violence after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson’s family members say the young...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Recap of a violent 12 hours in Pittsburgh
A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood. Police say she was wounded multiple times around 3 a.m. outside a bar in the the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.
cleveland19.com
SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
Man suspected of killing missing girlfriend from Ohio turns himself into Allegheny County police
PITTSBURGH — Anthony Kennedy will soon be back in Ohio after turning himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department Wednesday. Seeing him in handcuffs is the moment Adrianna Taylor’s family has been waiting for after several days and a search that spanned from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. Channel...
Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Young girl and woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
A woman and young child are in critical condition after a shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington section of Pittsburgh Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Public safety says it happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 1500 block on Lincoln Avenue.
Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar
A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help finding missing 60-year-old woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who was last seen Thursday morning. Sherri Keefer, 60, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and reddish brown hair. Police said Keefer was last seen...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to multiple counts. According to North Olmsted police, Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at...
