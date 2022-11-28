ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Arrest warrant issued for 43-year-old man for murder of Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania

By Sia Nyorkor, Jim Nelson
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier. The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found in Ashtabula

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing from Lorain County has been located. Chester Strader was found in Ashtabula Friday afternoon and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to update from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. Strader’s wife...
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland19.com

SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect. Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.
WESTLAKE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar

A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy