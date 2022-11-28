Read full article on original website
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Mike Florio Says 2022 Steelers Not Out Of Playoff Race But They Absolutely Need To Pull Off An Inside Straight
The Pittsburgh Steelers won a hard-fought victory on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Kenny Pickett led his first career fourth-quarter comeback with a brilliantly balanced drive with the rookie calling for a Benny Snell run for the go-ahead score. The defense played lights out in the first half and held on late to secure the victory for the Steelers.
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Watch: Patrick Mahomes dishes on how manipulative and dishonest Matt Nagy can be
Patrick Mahomes explains how he came to be a Chief. One major regret for Chicago Bears fans is the 2017 draft. General manager Ryan Pace traded up in the draft to take Mitchell Trubisky second overall. The best quarterback of Trubisky’s generation, Patrick Mahomes, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at tenth overall. Mahomes recently sat down and explained how that came to be. The story involves former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Lamar Jackson reveals surprise person who told him to take down vulgar tweet
After Sunday's defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Twitter user suggested that the Ravens "Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team," while tagging the former MVP. This came after Jackson went just 16-for-32 with 254 passing yards and one touchdown but added a team-high 89 rushing yards.
Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert
After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray rips former teammate Patrick Peterson for calling him selfish
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a fiery response Wednesday to comments made earlier in the day by former teammate Patrick Peterson, who said the quarterback only cared about himself. Murray denied Peterson's accusation in a rebuttal posted on Twitter. He also called out Peterson for using his name to...
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals
When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
Chiefs' coach Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes' wild draft story
Patrick Mahomes recently shared a wild NFL Draft story, crediting coach Matt Nagy for helping him become a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes said Nagy gave him advanced access to plays he was to go over with head coach Andy Reid ahead of the 2017 Draft, essentially helping the quarterback cheat.
