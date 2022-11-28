Read full article on original website
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
Christmas Elves Card with Digital Stamps and Stenciling
How cute are these little elves!? These little guys and gals are digital stamps from Hero Arts that Kelly used to create her adorable card. Like her I love digital stamps, they can be so versatile like on this card, she used a masking technique by printing them on masking paper to cover the printed images so she could use a tree stencil to create her card background.
Tatting Pattern 3D Christmas Star Ornament Tutorial
Looking for an easy way to make a unique Christmas ornament? Look no further than the Christmas star tatting pattern!. This tatting pattern is perfect for all levels of experience. Whether you’re an expert tatter or just starting out, this tutorial will teach you how to tat a 3D Christmas star ornament. With just a few supplies and some time, you can have your very own handmade ornament in no time. This is the perfect project for beginners who want to learn how to tat.
Knitting Patterns for Christmas Gnomes and Elves
‘Tis the season for knitting adorable holiday themed gnomes, elves, and other assorted holly jolly creatures. If you’re looking for another fun holiday doll to add to your collection, check out these super sweet Christmas dolls. The Christmas Elf Toy knitting pattern from KS Craft on Etsy features a...
Fleece Mittens Free Sewing Pattern
When the weather turns cold, you can never have too many pairs of mittens! Especially with kids in the house. Heather Handmade has a free sewing pattern you can use to make fleece mittens. This is a great project for using up scraps of fleece left over from other projects! The free pattern comes in a full range of sizes for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. Go to Heather Handmade to get it.
DIY Quilted Sewing Cover Tutorial
Update your living room decor with some new throw pillows! Cami at Tidbits has a tutorial showing how to make a beautiful DIY quilted pillow cover. The simple diamond quilting design on a solid fabric creates an elegant accent for your room. Making front and back from different colors like she did adds a color blocking effect.
Cross-Stitch Ornaments Video Tutorial
Lori’s holiday sampler is crammed with everyone’s favorite Christmas symbols – gingerbread men, candy canes, gingerbread houses, stockings, ornaments, and Santa Claus. Cross stitches provide inspiration from Lori’s Vintage Christmas Book. The pattern features full-color instructions, diagrams, and list of supplies, including DMC and Aurifloss colours....
Add Gold Accents for Christmas Pages with Gilt Spray
The new Gilt Gloss Spray from Close to Make Heart is a wonderful product that can add fun gold accents to your Holiday Layouts this year. There are several ways to use it, like you’d expect you can spray it on papers for a splatter of shimmer, you can paint it on, covering an entire embellishment or add little dots for smaller accents of gold. You can find 2 double page layouts and a video tutorial using this fun product in several ways over on the CTMH blog.
Bottle Brush Tree Cards with Foil
I love the rustic mixed media style of these wonderful Bottle Brush Tree Cards from Barbara! She used sticky heat embossing powder from Ranger to add Gilding Flakes and foil to her stamped snowflakes and sentiments. She’s also sharing a great tip on how to create a horizontal stamped sentiment from a stacked sentiment to make it fit for any project.
Pretty and clever ways to organize and display your yarn stash
Just after I look at my big coffee containers and not come up with any reason to keep them so in the recycle bin they go…I spot this fun way to turn them on their side and use them to store yarn. Well,, now that’s what I will be saving and making next year. Pop on over to the blog Happily Hooked for a whole bunch more fun ways to store and display your yarn stash.
12 Days of Christmas Scrapbook Folios Box
Wow! This amazing project from Cal is simply stunning! She used products from Graphic 45 to create a box covered in pretty pattern papers with metal feet, the box lid has an acetate window that lights up to showcase the beautiful floral bouquet and sentiment. Inside the box are 12 folios that have decorated covers with flap and pockets inside each one, they also have gold chains with charms on the spines. She’s sharing a process video and loads of photos of her project on the Graphic 45 blog.
Bulky Baubles Knitting Pattern
Here’s a set of Christmas ornaments you can knit up in a flash for your tree or to give as gifts. The secret is they’re made with super bulky yarn so they stitch up super fast. Bulky Baubles is a free knitting pattern from Knit Picks, and you...
How to make a Taco Christmas ornament
These little taco ornaments are so darn cute! They are the perfect base to customize and make your own. Pop on over to the blog Color Made Happy to see the step by step tutorial on how to make taco Christmas ornaments and then grab your felt or recycled wool sweaters and start making a whole buffet of tacos.
