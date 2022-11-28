Prince Harry donned a full Spider-Man suit to wish a Merry Christmas to the children of parents who died serving in the British Armed Forces. The video was part of a holiday party put on by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved military children, in which the children had to complete challenges and defeat villains. His face completely covered by the superhero mask, Harry told the children: “It can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun.” “So go out there and have the best time,” he said, before pulling up his mask and adding: “Merry Christmas.” The prince has a longstanding relationship with the charity, noting that he, too, lost a parent as a child. In 2019, he delivered a Christmas message to the youngsters in a full Santa outfit.Read it at The Daily Mail

32 MINUTES AGO