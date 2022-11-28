The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Clemson fan in your life

Happy holidays, Clemson fans!

Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Even after a tough loss, it’s been another good football season for Tigers fans, and Clemson Wire is giving you yet another reason to celebrate.

Whether you’re an alumni, a Clemson lifer, or just really love DeAndre Hopkins, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Tigers gifts for the holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Clemson fan in your life.

If you need another gift for the sports fan in your life, consider a USA Today Subscription which includes Sports +, exclusive access to our Sports + app and the best content from across the entire USA Today Sports network .

Clemson Tigers Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Clemson Tigers Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe - $139.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/WD1KKe">

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Hoodie - $54.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/Ea3VVD">

Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tigers Nike 2021 Draft Class Game Jersey

Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tigers Nike 2021 Draft Class Game Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Trevor Lawrence Nike 2021 Draft Class Jersey - $99.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/6bJqqm">

Clemson Tigers Nike 2-Hit Performance Pullover Hoodie

Clemson Tigers Nike 2-Hit Performance Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike 2-Hit Performance Pullover Hoodie - $84.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/ORj55P">

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Women's Bikram Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Women's Bikram Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Women's Bikram Quarter-Zip Pullover - $44.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/3PGOOn">

Travis Etienne Clemson Tigers Nike 2021 Draft Class Game Jersey

Travis Etienne Clemson Tigers Nike 2021 Draft Class Game Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Travis Etienne Nike 2021 Draft Class Jersey - $99.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/domZZ2">

Clemson Tigers Colosseum 2.0 Lace-Up Hoodie

Clemson Tigers Colosseum 2.0 Lace-Up Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Clemson Lace-Up Hoodie - $64.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/yR7LLG">

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Ellis Plaid Full-Snap Shirt Jacket

Clemson Tigers Colosseum Ellis Plaid Full-Snap Shirt Jacket (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Colosseum Plaid Full-Snap Shirt Jacket - $69.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/MX9jWn">

DeAndre Hopkins Clemson Tigers Nike Game Jersey

DeAndre Hopkins Clemson Tigers Nike Game Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="DeAndre Hopkins Nike Game Jersey - $119.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/9WXQrE">

Clemson Tigers 7' Inflatable Santa

Clemson Tigers 7' Inflatable Santa (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="7' Inflatable Santa - $149.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/jWv2BZ">

1

1