Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Akron to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House ready to help guests this holiday season
At the end of a candy cane-striped walkway, the door is always open at "Grandma's Magical Gingerbread House." They're ready to welcome guests in need of extra help from Santa to make Christmas bright.
What a reimagined $3.5 billion Cuyahoga River will look like downtown
The Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is almost an afterthought as it sits roughly a hundred feet below the city above but a plan unveiled by Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Friday changes that.
Developer Sam Petros saves Farnam Manor
When Sam Petros first saw Farnam Manor last December, his reaction was, “No way,’’ as in no way am I going to commit to this money pit, even if it is one of Richfield’s most historic homes. Part of the mansion dates to the 1830s and,...
Parma Fire Department: Why you should close your bedroom door before you go to bed
The Parma Fire Department is putting out a warning: Close your bedroom doors before you fall asleep.
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
By any name, Owen Brown reindeer is holiday showstopper
One of the most anticipated rituals of the holiday season for my family is a trip down Owen Brown to see the stunning, 13-foot reindeer that we affectionally call “Chandeliereindeer.”. Taking in this majestic white creature – whose outstretched golden antlers double as a candelabra dripping with crystal swags...
Tito Francona tossing hat into pizza business at Geraci’s Slice Shop
A pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years is getting a new flagship location and a Cleveland icon on its team.
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
northeastohioparent.com
Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of holiday happenings are taking place throughout December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events for any “know-before-you-go” info, such as special hours, activities and health and safety precautions.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
cityoflorain.org
Something new in Lorain Harbor!
The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
WTOL-TV
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
cleveland19.com
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Six puppies are waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights, and police said they need help finding who did it. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the department on Nov. 27 to report that a large...
