Brecksville, OH

Cleveland.com

Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Developer Sam Petros saves Farnam Manor

When Sam Petros first saw Farnam Manor last December, his reaction was, “No way,’’ as in no way am I going to commit to this money pit, even if it is one of Richfield’s most historic homes. Part of the mansion dates to the 1830s and,...
RICHFIELD, OH
By any name, Owen Brown reindeer is holiday showstopper

One of the most anticipated rituals of the holiday season for my family is a trip down Owen Brown to see the stunning, 13-foot reindeer that we affectionally call “Chandeliereindeer.”. Taking in this majestic white creature – whose outstretched golden antlers double as a candelabra dripping with crystal swags...
CLEVELAND, OH
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio

If your family is in the mood for some festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of holiday happenings are taking place throughout December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events for any “know-before-you-go” info, such as special hours, activities and health and safety precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Something new in Lorain Harbor!

The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
LORAIN, OH
