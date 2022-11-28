The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)

LORAIN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO