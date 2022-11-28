ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Need Milwaukee’s Cyber Monday M18 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Deal

By Jonathon Klein
 5 days ago
Few tools get more work in the garage than your trusty impact wrench. It’s there for busting stuck nuts, popping lugs on and off, and all manner of fastener removal. But if you’ve never felt the power of Milwaukee’s line of M18 torque wrenches, as well as the legendary Milwaukee reliability and life, then you’ve been missing out. Miss out no longer, my friend, as one of the best deals this Cyber Monday is this 1/2-inch M18 Milwaukee torque wrench with a 5.0Ah battery and charger that’s currently 56% off. That’s a screaming deal and one you won’t regret purchasing after firing it up for the first time to bust off a stuck nut. You’ll feel like Captain America when he first calls Mjolnir .

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
