ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Here Are the 30 Best Cyber Monday Tool Deals

By Hank O&#8217;Hop
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KozRv_0jPzwjU500

Any seasoned wrencher knows that, if you wait, you can score an incredible tool deal if you wait for specific deals bonanzas each year. And many wait for Cyber Monday to open the floodgates because of it. Well, today’s that day. But I won’t just turn you loose without any direction. I’ve already gone ahead and sorted through the heaps of deals running out there to come up with a list that’s actually useful to you.

Amazon

Home Depot

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

More Great Cyber Monday Deals From The Drive

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Before It’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Cyber Monday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of...
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
Apartment Therapy

These Are Costco’s Biggest Black Friday Deals

Another year, another round of competitive Costco Black Friday deals. As usual, the retailer has plenty of electronics deals running the gamut from Apple MacBook Pros to Sonos Speakers. But thanks to Costco’s extensive range of 2022 Black Friday sales, there’s honestly something for everyone. One runs from...
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Android Police

The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
Harper's Bazaar

The 21 Best Cyber Monday Home Deals for Every Room

When Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin rolling in, we can be tempted to hit "purchase" in pursuit of a spending high instead of what we actually need. The best Cyber Monday home deals are an opportunity to shop a little differently, even when you're looking for Amazon deals. That is, with intention, for intelligent or even elegant upgrades to the place you spend more time in than any other (your home). Your home should be a sanctuary, and when you shop smarter for it, you can quickly assemble spaces that are peaceful, tidy, and reflective of your taste, all in one swoop. Ahead, we've assembled the Cyber Monday home deals we're most excited to welcome into ours.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy