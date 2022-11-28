ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

What's wrong with the ACC? Why Louisville, Florida State and others are struggling as conference play begins

The final ACC-Big Ten Challenge has come to an end, with the ACC winning 8-6. It was the ACC's first win in the Challenge since 2017, but take a step back from a series of individual games and you'll see there are major issues for what was once considered the premier conference in college basketball. The ACC ranks as the sixth-best conference in KenPom.com's Adjusted Efficiency metric, on pace to be its worst since the league expanded to its current 15 teams in 2013-14.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky

Ky. (WSAZ) - After only five drawings since the Kentucky Lottery launched its new draw game, there’s been a jackpot winner. Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner, winning $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy