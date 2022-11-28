Read full article on original website
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time
FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County
A prisoner has been recovered after escaping from jail last week.
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
Brookville Woman Charged in Theft
Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City
We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
PSP: Suspect in Hydetown Shooting Arrested
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police arrested the man wanted in connection with a shooting in Crawford County. On Monday, Nov. 28, troopers arrested Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, in Titusville, police said. Divido was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown VFD parking lot earlier this month.
OC woman charged for spitting on man who had been attacked
An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a phone call Oct. 14...
Police investigating after body found in Union City
Pennsylvania State Police investigators are working to determine if any foul play was involved after a body was found off Middleton Road not far from the Union City dam. That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday amid an initial report of a gunshot wound victim. We do know that the case is in the […]
Police Release Details of Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on...
Massachusetts Man Charged for Unlawful Killing of Big Game in McKean County
An out-of-state man is behind bars for the unlawful killing of big game in McKean County, according to the county's district attorney. The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed the charges against Joseph Spader III, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. He faces several count for the unlawful killing or taking of big...
Punxsy Woman Seriously Injured After Her SUV Crashes into Tree in Young Township
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after she lost control of her SUV and struck a tree in Young Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:23 p.m. on Monday, November 28, on Harmony Road (State Route 310) and Crawfordtown Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A case against an Oil City man accused of stealing over $550.00 in merchandise from Walmart was waived for court. According to court documents, the following charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 30:
Franklin Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Giving Written Statement Under False Name Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 30:
