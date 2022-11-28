ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time

FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
JAMESTOWN, NY
fox8tv.com

Brookville Woman Charged in Theft

Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City

We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
UNION CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PSP: Suspect in Hydetown Shooting Arrested

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police arrested the man wanted in connection with a shooting in Crawford County. On Monday, Nov. 28, troopers arrested Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, in Titusville, police said. Divido was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown VFD parking lot earlier this month.
TITUSVILLE, PA
venangoextra.com

OC woman charged for spitting on man who had been attacked

An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a phone call Oct. 14...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Police investigating after body found in Union City

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are working to determine if any foul play was involved after a body was found off Middleton Road not far from the Union City dam. That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday amid an initial report of a gunshot wound victim. We do know that the case is in the […]
UNION CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Seriously Injured After Her SUV Crashes into Tree in Young Township

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after she lost control of her SUV and struck a tree in Young Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:23 p.m. on Monday, November 28, on Harmony Road (State Route 310) and Crawfordtown Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

