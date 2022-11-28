Read full article on original website
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 12/2/22 Results
The All-Atlantic title is on the line tonight and well… I can’t muster up much else to be honest. Let’s hope this show overdelivers. AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Robert Roode Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery, Comments on His Recovery
WWE RAW Superstar Robert Roode just underwent spinal fusion surgery. It was recently reported that Roode was expected to return to the ring soon as he was backstage for the November 11 SmackDown. Roode indicated in late September how he underwent surgery at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, and that he had been dealing with injuries. WWE officials were said to be hopeful that he would be returning from his injuries soon, and there was talk of putting him on the SmackDown brand when he did come back.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The Ring But Would Think About It If The Money Is Right
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably whether he thinks he would ever return to the ring, an option he says is not entirely off the table. The former 10-time WCW tag champion also reveals that he is working on a documentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces That Chase Owens Is Withdrawing From World Tag League Due To A Family Matter, Owens Comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Chase Owens will be withdrawing from this year’s World Tag League tournament due to a death in his family. The Crown Jewel took to Twitter to comment on the situation, where he writes, “8 years I’ve been coming to Japan and luckily nothing like this has happened before. But at this time I need to be at home with my family! I will be taking time away from social media. Japan I will see you again soon. Thank you everyone for your understanding.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Considered Ideas for AEW World Title Change, Talents Question William Regal Booking, Big Plans for MJF and Bryan Danielson, More
AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Sasha Banks Possible Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Sasha Banks’ possible return to the company. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE’s contract negotiations have seemingly stalled due to a money issue. One of Sasha’s greatest rivals during her time in WWE was Charlotte Flair with many of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below. -Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. -Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. (Special...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega on His Health and In-Ring Work, What His Recent Hiatus Meant
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega says he’s currently in much better shape than he was before. Omega and The Young Bucks returned to the ring from suspension at AEW Full Gear, losing to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Going into the bout, Omega had wrestled just three matches following his return from the hiatus that began in November 2021. Omega recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how he’s pushing himself these days.
