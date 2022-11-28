ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch

WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns

Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed

Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW

Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
AEW Rampage 12/2/22 Results

The All-Atlantic title is on the line tonight and well… I can’t muster up much else to be honest. Let’s hope this show overdelivers. AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
Robert Roode Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery, Comments on His Recovery

WWE RAW Superstar Robert Roode just underwent spinal fusion surgery. It was recently reported that Roode was expected to return to the ring soon as he was backstage for the November 11 SmackDown. Roode indicated in late September how he underwent surgery at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, and that he had been dealing with injuries. WWE officials were said to be hopeful that he would be returning from his injuries soon, and there was talk of putting him on the SmackDown brand when he did come back.
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings

On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
NJPW Announces That Chase Owens Is Withdrawing From World Tag League Due To A Family Matter, Owens Comments

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Chase Owens will be withdrawing from this year’s World Tag League tournament due to a death in his family. The Crown Jewel took to Twitter to comment on the situation, where he writes, “8 years I’ve been coming to Japan and luckily nothing like this has happened before. But at this time I need to be at home with my family! I will be taking time away from social media. Japan I will see you again soon. Thank you everyone for your understanding.”
Tony Khan Considered Ideas for AEW World Title Change, Talents Question William Regal Booking, Big Plans for MJF and Bryan Danielson, More

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Sasha Banks Possible Return

A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Sasha Banks’ possible return to the company. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE’s contract negotiations have seemingly stalled due to a money issue. One of Sasha’s greatest rivals during her time in WWE was Charlotte Flair with many of...
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below. -Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. -Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. (Special...
Kenny Omega on His Health and In-Ring Work, What His Recent Hiatus Meant

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega says he’s currently in much better shape than he was before. Omega and The Young Bucks returned to the ring from suspension at AEW Full Gear, losing to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Going into the bout, Omega had wrestled just three matches following his return from the hiatus that began in November 2021. Omega recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how he’s pushing himself these days.

