New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Misses Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. This is a new one. Johnson may have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers which would explain playing just 27 snaps and seeing two targets. If he is unable to go, expect to see some Adam Trautman and a whole lot of Taysom Hill in his spot this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints want to get back into the NFC South race, this would be their chance in a primetime matchup against the division leaders.
Did Drew Brees Really Get Struck By Lightning While Filming NFL Ad?
Many NFL fans woke up worried about the condition of Drew Brees when a viral video appeared to show the former quarterback getting struck by lightning. The 43-year-old is a brand ambassador for PointsBet and was filming an ad for the sportsbook. Brees was standing in front of a film crew and getting prepped for the shoot when, a few seconds into the video, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback seemingly was lightning struck where he was standing.
Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James’ Criticism Over Controversial Photo From 1957
It seems that Jerry Jones isn’t going to engage in any sort of squabble with NBA superstar LeBron James. James recently spoke about the Dallas Cowboys owner at a press conference in reference to a Washington Post article that includes a photograph of him during a racial incident in 1957.
Patriots Add Trent Brown To Injury Report Ahead Of Bills Game
Yet another New England Patriots offensive tackle is not at 100% entering Thursday night’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Hours before kickoff at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots added offensive tackle Trent Brown to their injury report, listing him as questionable with an illness. Brown has started 10 of the...
Rams QB John Wolford to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams will start John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Wolford seems fully healthy after missing Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a neck injury. Matthew Stafford was able to clear concussion protocol on Friday but remains out due to a neck injury. Injuries are making this Rams offense one of the worst in the league. At 3-8, they can safely be considered a non-threat in the NFC playoff race going forward.
Joe Mazzulla Explains Derrick White’s Starting Role With Celtics
BOSTON — Since Derrick White kicked off year two with the Boston Celtics, the veteran guard has seen a noticeable increase in responsibility as opposed to his initial role with the team last season. Through 22 games played, White has started in 17. While White joined the Celtics for...
Bill Belichick Remains Tight-Lipped As Offensive Frustrations Mount
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones showcased his frustration Thursday night with a tirade on the New England Patriots sideline. Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne did so with postgame comments aimed at the offensive line and offensive play-caller Matt Patricia. It’s clear frustrations among New England offensive players are building....
