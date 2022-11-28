Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Says His Longtime Battle With WWE Is Almost Over
Ryback debuted his gimmick in 2012 and immediately got over with the fans. Over the next several weeks, Ryback would steamroll his opponents and fans just couldn’t get enough. However, Ryback’s push came to a screeching halt when several top WWE stars criticized Ryback for being a stiff worker.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Advised To Stay Out Of The Ring After Back Fusion Surgery
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Apex Predator continued to reinvent himself over the years, but his body couldn’t take it anymore. In fact, even Teddy Long advised Orton to stay out of the ring. Randy Orton has been...
ringsidenews.com
House Of Black Sends Huge Message To The Elite After Rampage
The House of Black regrouped with the return of Malakai Black on the November 23, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King sent a message to The Elite after Rampage this week. The December 2, 2022 edition of Rampage featured a Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was a solid one from top to bottom. Fans were clearly happy with what they got to see. That carried on after the cameras stopped rolling as well this week. The show saw Santos Escobar lose to Ricochet in the finals of...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Thinks William Regal’s Injury On AEW Dynamite Was Hilarious
The bad blood between MJF and Regal seems to be just as present still. Fans were left shocked when MJF attacked Regal with from behind, and he even tweeted about the incident in a jovial manner a few days later. MJF’s first tweet at the time simply said, “The Reign...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Announcer Quetzalli Bulnes Addresses Her Release In Now-Deleted Video
It’s been quite a rough month for former Spanish WWE presenter Quetzalli Bulnes after the shocking incident where she offered an unplanned spot to a YouTuber friend at a Live Event in Mexico. The incident landed the former host of WWE Ahora in hot water. It seems the former WWE announcer has addressed the incident with a pretty strange product placement after her WWE release.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For December 2, 2022
AEW taped Rampage from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum following the conclusion of the November 30, 2022 edition of Dynamite, and spoilers for the show have been revealed. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show. Keep checking back as we continue to update this article as results are fed to us!
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration & More Announced For WWE SmackDown Next Week
Kurt Angle dominated SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression, putting on spectacular matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio to name a few. The Olympic Gold Medalist will return to the blue brand next week. WWE announced that Kurt Angle will appear on SmackDown next week...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Agreed To Verbal Contract With Canadian Basketball Player
AEW President Tony Khan loves the professional wrestling business and his passion for the industry can not be doubted. Be that as it may, Tony Khan still has the habit of singing more talent than AEW really needs. It seems he tried to sign a Canadian basketball star as well in the past.
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s Invitational Poker Tournament Added To Raw Next Week
JBL returned to Raw a couple of weeks ago and introduced the WWE Universe to an all new Baron Corbin. The WWE Hall of Famer will return to the red brand with an Invitational Poker Tournament next week. WWE announced that JBL will introduce fans to the tournament next week...
ringsidenews.com
Juice Robinson Officially Signs With AEW
Juice Robinson impressed AEW officials with his performance in the world title eliminator match against Jon Moxley during a previous episode of Dynamite. He’s finally All Elite. Juice Robinson made his Rampage debut tonight. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion cut a pre-taped promo wherein he challenged Samoa...
ringsidenews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle
Daniel Garcia has enjoyed a great run with the ROH Pure Championship, currently at the 85th day of his title reign. He is set to break the 100th day mark, that is if he’s able to successfully defend it at a newly announced championship match at ROH Final Battle.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Getting Hurt In AEW All Out Brawl
CM Punk has been a rare sight in the world of professional wrestling. The Second City Saint became the subject of controversy yet again after he was involved in a brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. A report emerged that his beloved dog Larry was hurt during the brawl, and a recent photo has seemingly confirmed those speculations.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls This Week
AEW brought a lot of action on Dynamite this week as they continued their build toward Winter Is Coming. How did the viewership turn out on such a big night?. Wrestlenomics reports that the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 870,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Copied Conor McGregor’s Infamous Suit On AEW Dynamite
MJF became a huge star in rapid fashion, and fans simply can’t get enough of him now. His heel character remains one of the most compelling in pro wrestling right now. In fact, MJF decided to copy one of the best heels in MMA, Conor McGregor, judging by what he wore on Dynamite this week.
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Seemingly Accuses MJF Of Taking Steroids
MJF is considered one of the best heels in the pro wrestling business, with many comparing him to ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. MJF has honed his craft over the years and cemented himself as the top star in AEW. He might be the AEW World Champion right now, but Ryback doesn’t think he will be a convincing champion in WWE. He also threw a little shade at MJF possibly juicing.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Has Perfect Reaction To Hater Mocking Her Private Leaked Videos
Saraya’s stock continues to rise ever since making her way to AEW, following a long run with WWE. While Saraya is loved by many, she also has her equal share of haters. In fact, Saraya recently shut down yet another hater who mocked her leaked videos. Saraya has proven...
ringsidenews.com
Pac Wrestled Through An Injury On AEW Dynamite This Week
The rivalry between Death Triangle and The Elite is one of the best storylines in AEW at the moment. It all started when The Elite were stripped of their AEW World Trio Championship after their backstage altercation with CM Punk. This resulted in Death Triangle becoming the new AEW World Trios Champions.
Comments / 0