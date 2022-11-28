ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WSFA

Drought conditions still affecting Alabama

A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday. Latest on your Friday forecast. Plus, updated look at Futureview as we track weekend rain chances. Here’s what weather to expect in December in Alabama. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:01 PM UTC.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

UPDATE: Ten tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms

On Tuesday a potent storm system tracked through the region leading to a severe weather outbreak across the South. Here in the Tennessee Valley, the main impacts we saw were heavy rain and damaging winds. These The environment areas south of north Alabama was more favorable for rotating thunderstorms. Across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama numerous […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

2 dead after storms sweep South

At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta

ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Troopers report 8 fatalities over Thanksgiving travel period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period.  “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ALABAMA STATE

