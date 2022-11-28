MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...

