Drought conditions still affecting Alabama
A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday. Latest on your Friday forecast. Plus, updated look at Futureview as we track weekend rain chances. Here’s what weather to expect in December in Alabama. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:01 PM UTC.
Tornadoes tear across South, leaving trail of destruction
A line of , spawning more than two dozen tornadoes that left a trail of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Two deaths were reported in Alabama as search and rescue crews continued to survey the damage from the storm system, which forecasters predicted would move through the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Ten tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms
On Tuesday a potent storm system tracked through the region leading to a severe weather outbreak across the South. Here in the Tennessee Valley, the main impacts we saw were heavy rain and damaging winds. These The environment areas south of north Alabama was more favorable for rotating thunderstorms. Across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama numerous […]
Here’s How Many Tornadoes Were Reported in the Southeast the Other Night
A string of deadly tornados recently ravaged parts of the South, leaving areas in disarray and destruction. According to reports, at least 35 twisters touched down in states such as Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Tragically, the storm claimed the lives of two people early...
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta
ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama; EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw, Akron
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornadoes, 40 severe wind reports, and 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night, Nov. 29, and this morning, Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, NWS reported the...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Troopers report 8 fatalities over Thanksgiving travel period
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
