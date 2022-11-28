Which of these players are going to put their teams on their back in Week 13? Greg Jennings takes a look at this batch of matchups and decides which players are going to have to carry their teams to victory. Watch as he lays out why Tyreek Hill, who's heading into the Bay area with the Miami Dolphins, is poised to take the throne from San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, and why it'll be up to Tyreek and Tua to come up with an answer for the Niners' defense.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO