South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: 2023 Scholarship Chart UPDATED

The transfer portal isn’t even officially open yet (that’s on December, 5) and things are already getting pretty wild all around college football — including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Obviously the news concerning quarterback Drew Pyne and his decision to skip the bowl game and jump right into the portal is big stuff for Notre Dame fans — but the overall end result wasn’t some big surprise.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Texas wide receiver Kaleb Smith commits to the Irish

On Thursday, 3-Star wide receiver Kaleb Smith from Frisco, Texas, announced his commitment to be a member of the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football class. The 6’1” 190 pounder from Reedy High School was once committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (February of 2022) but decommitted from the Big 12 school a few days after Notre Dame officially offered him.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Defeats Michigan State, 70-52

Tonight the Spartans of Michigan State (5-2) traveled to Purcell Pavilion to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball team (5-1). Tonight’s matchup was Notre Dame’s 10th and final ACC/B1G Challenge. As a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Irish are 4-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tonight’s game was the 98th time the two teams have met on the hardwood, and ND, up to this point, has enjoyed a 60-37 series lead, with a 35-11 mark at home. The Spartans have enjoyed recent success, claiming four of the last five. How did the Irish fare in tonight’s meeting? Let’s take a look!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

32-year-old Elkhart woman found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Traffic Stop Becomes Major Drug Bust

(Michigan City, IN) - A traffic stop in Michigan City uncovered a suspected dealer of methamphetamine. Thomas McGowan, 62, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine. According to court documents, police stopped his vehicle last week at U.S. 421 and Kieffer Road for a not...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects

WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
WARSAW, IN

