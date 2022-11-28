Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: 2023 Scholarship Chart UPDATED
The transfer portal isn’t even officially open yet (that’s on December, 5) and things are already getting pretty wild all around college football — including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Obviously the news concerning quarterback Drew Pyne and his decision to skip the bowl game and jump right into the portal is big stuff for Notre Dame fans — but the overall end result wasn’t some big surprise.
onefootdown.com
CorMaverick Ryan is THE Top Gun: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 70-52 Blowout of #20 Michigan State
Y’ALL, I cannot TELL you how magnificent it felt to be back at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday to take in all the action of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball game. Obviously the football program is the straw that stirs the proverbial drink of Irish fandom, but...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Texas wide receiver Kaleb Smith commits to the Irish
On Thursday, 3-Star wide receiver Kaleb Smith from Frisco, Texas, announced his commitment to be a member of the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football class. The 6’1” 190 pounder from Reedy High School was once committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (February of 2022) but decommitted from the Big 12 school a few days after Notre Dame officially offered him.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Moving on from Notre Dame’s loss to USC - HOLDING!
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crawl out from underneath the pod bunker to talk about Notre Dame’s loss to the USC Trojans, and all of the wild stuff since then - and down the road. In this episode:. HELLO!. The warmth of a rivalry trophy was still felt in the...
onefootdown.com
NDWBB Game Thread: Fighting Irish Take On Maryland in ACC/B1G Challenge
On Thursday night, the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team will play in their ACC/B1G Challenge game against the Maryland Terrapins. The Irish (ranked 7th in the nation) host Maryland, who are ranked Number 20 in the nation. This will be the first true test of the season for the Irish.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Syracuse Orange
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a fantastic start to the season and enter Saturday’s contest against the Syracuse Orange with a 6-1 record, after thumping the Michigan State Spartans earlier this week thanks to a smokeshow of a game by Cormac Ryan. Notre Dame has been...
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Defeats Michigan State, 70-52
Tonight the Spartans of Michigan State (5-2) traveled to Purcell Pavilion to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball team (5-1). Tonight’s matchup was Notre Dame’s 10th and final ACC/B1G Challenge. As a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Irish are 4-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tonight’s game was the 98th time the two teams have met on the hardwood, and ND, up to this point, has enjoyed a 60-37 series lead, with a 35-11 mark at home. The Spartans have enjoyed recent success, claiming four of the last five. How did the Irish fare in tonight’s meeting? Let’s take a look!
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
Woman killed in house explosion in Northwest Indiana
Natural gas is suspected as the cause of a house explosion in northwest Indiana that killed a woman inside the residence on Wednesday morning.
abc57.com
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
WNDU
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Becomes Major Drug Bust
(Michigan City, IN) - A traffic stop in Michigan City uncovered a suspected dealer of methamphetamine. Thomas McGowan, 62, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine. According to court documents, police stopped his vehicle last week at U.S. 421 and Kieffer Road for a not...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects
WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
