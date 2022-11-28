Read full article on original website
LEONA CHERAMIE
Leona Naquin Cheramie, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with burial in the Church Cemetery.
KATHY RICHOUX
Kathy Lefort Richoux, age 69, native of Larose, Louisiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Loranger, Louisiana. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 42 years, Cline “T-Shu” Richoux, Jr.; two daughters Rebekah Dufrene and husband Brian, Aimee Naquin and husband Clint; brother Steve Lefort and sister Gail Broussard; and eight cherished grandchildren: Adeline, Danielle, Grant, Dexter, Zachary, Maxwell, Heath, and Hannah. A few weeks before passing, Kathy was overjoyed by the surprise announcement of a 9th grandchild, whom she would not live to see but instantly loved dearly.
VIRGINIA THAYER
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Virginia Ruth Thayer, 95, who passed away on November 28, 2022. Reverend Carl Collins will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Local Catholic Diocese shines in annual #iGiveCatholic event
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced today that its annual #IGiveCatholic fundraiser was a huge success. The diocese sent out a news release today saying that more than 2,300 donations were given from 1,917 different donors and 59 organizations, raising more than $1.7 million dollars for the community during the 24-hour online giving event, which was hosted on #GivingTuesday on November 29.
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Taylor Thomas
-- The Thibodaux girls' basketball team is off to a strong start to the season with a 3-1 mark in the early year, including a 55-42 win over Highland Baptist this past weekend at an LGR event. Thomas is a combo guard who can control the game both as a passer, but also with penetration and scoring.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Thibodaux Police
The Thibodaux Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder. On Monday afternoon, Chief Bryan Zeringue said that officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street and Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near that intersection. The suspect was taken to Thibodaux Regional and then was later moved to University Medical Center via an Air Med where the suspect remains in stable condition.
Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux
A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
GALLERY: West Thibodaux girls roll past Evergreen
West Thibodaux stepped outside of parish play and got a win over Evergreen in girls' basketball play. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a Raceland native and a former State Championship Athlete and collegiate signee as a track standout at Central Lafourche. A mother of 3, Abby loves art, music and to find adventure in every day.
GALLERY: Tarpons split doubleheader with Destrehan
South Lafourche's soccer teams split a doubleheader on Friday night with Destrehan. The Tarpons' girls fell 8-0 to the Lady Wildcats, but the Tarpon Gents earned a big win, scoring a 3-nill victory. Cesar Gonzales scored 2 goals for the Tarpons, who also got a goal from Marlon de Paz.
GALLERY: South Lafourche goes unbeaten against Higgins
The South Lafourche soccer teams posted strong results last night going unbeaten against Higgins. The girls got a 5-0 win, while the boys got a 1-1 draw. See photos from the matches online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
GALLERY: Patterson picks up the pace, runs past Tarpons
Patterson rolled past South Lafourche on Friday, using a second half rally to secure the win in varsity non-district action. The Tarpons did win the JV game, which is also featured in this album. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and...
Lafourche Booking Log - December 1, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 1, 2022.
GALLERY: Evergreen tops West in early-season play
Evergreen's boys' basketball team got a win over West Thibodaux in early-season action. See photos of the game online. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a Raceland native and a former State Championship Athlete and collegiate signee as a track standout at Central Lafourche. A mother of 3, Abby loves art, music and to find adventure in every day.
