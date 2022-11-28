Read full article on original website
Man who shot friend thought he was holding an airsoft gun, records say
A young man who fatally shot his friend in Hope, Ind., Saturday told police he thought the real .40-caliber automatic in his hand was an airsoft gun.
Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun
HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
wbiw.com
Police respond to a domestic dispute report, find meth and arrest the couple
MITCHELL – A couple was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a physical altercation just after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Gun Club Road. A male reported his girlfriend had attacked him, spit on him, and bit him. She then tried to...
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
ISP: Wanted man kills himself after 12-hour standoff in Jennings County
When deputies arrived, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the residence and held family members inside against their will with a firearm, ISP said.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
WIBC.com
Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
korncountry.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
korncountry.com
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
vincennespbs.org
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation
A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
wbiw.com
Toddler with life-threatening injuries rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, ISP investigates
WASHINGTON CO. – Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested during a drug investigation in Borden
BORDEN- On Wednesday, Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) arrested a Borden man and a Salem woman on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation in late November after learning about possible drug activity at the residence located at 121 Main Street...
vincennespbs.org
Counterfeit money passed in Farmersburg
Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the community’s help. The Farmersburg Police Department needs help identifying an individual. They say on Wednesday a man entered a local business and used an estimated $900 in counterfeit money. The suspect was seen wearing a balaclava-style mask, green jacket, black ripped...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
vincennespbs.org
Dugger man charged in Friday incident
A Sullivan County man is facing charges of Vehicle Theft. Brant Boyd of Dugger, was arrested Friday on the charge and also for being a Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Resisting Law Enforcement. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department say Boyd was unwanted guest at a Dugger residence on...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 30, 2022
12:11 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Ted Jones Drive. 12:36 a.m. Battery reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm sounding in the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive. 3:24 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of T...
