Vincennes, IN

wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square

BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday

ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is this weekend

LOOGOOTEE – The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is Saturday and Sunday on the square in Loogootee. The event is scheduled for Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the square in Loogootee. Organizers say the downtown merchants will be offering lots of...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wtyefm.com

Santa Train Headed this Way

(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
NEWTON, IL
WTHI

One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor

A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for: the November 22, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Brenda L. Loveless

Brenda L. Loveless, 67, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Pike County on December 13, 1954, to J.R. & Bonita (Hill) Gladish. She worked as a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents and...
PETERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County.  Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

