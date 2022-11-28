(Fayette County, IN)--Two people suffered gunshot injuries overnight in Fayette County. Very little information has been released so far, but, according to scanner traffic, officers and medics were sent to a southern Fayette County location where they found two injured people at around 11:30 Wednesday night. A medical helicopter landed in the Nulltown area at midnight. There’s no word on the identity of the victims, their current conditions, or whether or not any arrests have been made.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO