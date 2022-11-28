ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

104.5 The Team

Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino

It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
WATERLOO, NY
104.5 The Team

How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

$23.5 Mil Historic Lake George Estate w/Intricate Woodwork & Stone Wine Cellar

The Royal C. Peabody Estate was built for the founder of Brooklyn Edison (Con Edison) in 1905. It is a two-and-a-half-story lakefront estate that sits overlooking Lake George. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate consists of 31.29 Acres and 470 feet of lakefront property on Lake George. The mansion has been restored with modern amenities and the look of the early 1900s. The mansion boasts intricate woodwork and a stone basement with a brick wine cellar.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
104.5 The Team

Morgan Wallen’s HUGE 2023 Tour Coming To Fenway Park & MetLife Stadium

It is the HUGE 2023 concert news Morgan Wallen fans have been waiting for. Chances are you have heard us giving away a trip in the last couple weeks to see Morgan Wallen at a secret destination in 2023. It was a tour so huge we couldn't even tell you about it yet! Now that final Morgan destination will remain a secret, but we can finally tell you about Morgan's ENORMOUS 2023 tour!
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
104.5 The Team

New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners

Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
104.5 The Team

Fitz-Magic QB Jinx Kept Bills Mafia Favorite Out Of Buffalo

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buffalo Bills fans clicked from day one. The journeyman quarterback was easy to relate to for the self-proclaimed blue collar fanbase. A deceiving love-affair because Fitzpatrick graduated from Harvard but antics like going shirtless in the stands, while cheering on the Bills, despite below-zero temperatures, made him a Bills Mafia icon for life. Even his buddy quarterback Josh Allen paid tribute Fitzpatrick prior to Thursday's division game vs. the New England Patriots by wearing a #14 Fitzpatrick jersey.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Two Buffalo Bills’ Stars Share a Moment That Will Make Anyone Tear Up [WATCH]

Few bonds in sports are stronger than that of a quarterback, and his star wide receiver. Think about it: it's a truly mutually-beneficial relationship. If a quarterback makes a mistake with a throw, or just has to get rid of the football, he can often trust his top wideout to come down with the football no matter what. Conversely, a top wide receiver often becomes a star thanks to a strong quarterback delivering him the ball.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Josh Allen Says Why The City of Buffalo Deserves a Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 this season and will take on the 6-5 New England Patriots tonight. For the Bills, this will be their third division game and all three have been on the road. It kicks off a three-game stretch of division games, with the next two being at Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
