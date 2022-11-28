ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pops is back on top!

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
‘Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule' album artwork - Graphic Courtesy: Verve/UMG

(LOOTPRESS) – Iconic jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong is back at the upper echelon of the music charts with his new holiday-themed posthumous release.

The collection of seasonal tunes, Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule, officially saw release on October 28th, its 122 slot debut on the Billboard 200 Chart marks the musician’s highest since “Hello Dolly” in 1965 – a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that Halloween had still yet to arrive when the collection first hit shelves.

The record has made its way into the top 10 of several charts as well, and currently sits in the number 4 spot on the Jazz albums and Traditional Jazz Albums chart rankings. Cool Yule has also reached number 9 on the Top Holiday Albums chart.

Though Satchmo is no stranger to the most wonderful time of the year, Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule in that it marks the jazzman’s first official Christmas album release.

Holiday classics listeners have heard many times over delivered in Armstrong’s signature gravely baritone do crop up on this collection however, including 50s tunes such as “Zat You Santa Claus?” and “Cool Yule.”

Additionally, a previously unreleased new-to-us recording of “A Visit From St. Nicholas (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” has finally seen the light of day through the release.

And of course, no Louis Armstrong holiday collection would be complete without “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” the traditional wintertime number delivered here with recurring collaborator and fellow jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald.

Limited edition red and picture-disc vinyl pressings of the album were released this month as well, along with other vinyl color variants.

The sentiment of one of music’s greatest contributors seeing renewed success with future generations is one that falls in line with that of the holiday season.

Learn how to get Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule in your stocking here.

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end–of–year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened–to tunes.
