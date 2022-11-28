ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wflx.com

I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning. The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. All northbound lanes were shut down for hours for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Tom Herman named next head coach at FAU

Tom Herman is trading in the Texas tumbleweeds for the South Florida sunshine. The former head coach at Texas and Houston has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic. Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last weekend after three consecutive five-win seasons. "We are incredibly excited...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Herman says FAU 'this close' to winning championships again

Tom Herman spent the past season out of football. It didn't take much convincing to lure him to Florida Atlantic. The former Texas and Houston head coach was introduced Friday as the new leader of the FAU football program, less than a week after Willie Taggart was fired. Herman called...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday. The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26-year-old man, was driving southbound in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Detectives release sketch of I-95 shooter who wounded man, woman, girl

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the gunman who opened fire at two vehicles on Interstate 95, wounding three people, including a child. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

3 teens arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted...
WESTON, FL

