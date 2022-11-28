ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Wichita Thunder falls to Tulsa

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6xFh_0jPzu2sd00

TULSA, Okla. – Wichita closed the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a Sunday matinee in Tulsa, falling 5-2 at the BOK Center.

The Oilers scored four-unanswered goals in the second period to skate away with their third win this week against the Thunder.

Brayden Watts added his team-leading ninth goal of the season, while Quinn Preston and Michal Stinil each had two points.

The first two periods were spent on special teams with the two teams combining for 15 power plays.

Preston put Wichita on the board at 3:51 of the first. He found a rebound after a shot from Jay Dickman was stopped by Daniel Mannella, and he made it 1-0.

Cameron Supryka scored less than a minute later, tying the game at one with a great move that beat Evan Buitenhuis.

Watts hammered home a shot from the right circle at 18:13 on the power play and gave Wichita a 2-1 advantage.

Tulsa scored the next four in the second frame to take control of the contest. At 1:25, Ryley Lindgren popped one past Buitenhuis on the power play to tie the game at two.

Former Thunder defenseman Justin Bean made it 3-2 when his pass through the slot hit a Thunder defenseman’s skate and went past Buitenhuis for his second of the season.

Dylan Sadowy took a great pass from Supryka through the slot, and he connected at 14:46 to make it 4-2. Tyler Poulsen increased the lead to 5-2 at 16:31 with a wrap-around for his third of the season.

Watts extended his point-streak to seven games and has goals in back-to-back outings. Preston finished with a goal and an assist. Stinil added two assists.

Wichita went 2-for-8 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-7 with the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host Indy starting at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Topgolf Wichita officially opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue opened in Wichita Friday, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range with controlled hitting bays, HDTVs in every bay, a sports bar, and a […]
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

New Wichita police chief talks with KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan was interviewed on Thursday by KSN News. Sullivan has 25 years of law enforcement experience and comes from Philadelphia, where he was deputy commissioner. He had a meeting on Wednesday with the police review board, where they discussed how some department policies are currently unavailable […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg

A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
WICHITA, KS
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KSN News

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy